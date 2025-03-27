‘Every Saturday for a free lunch’: Driver goes to Lexus dealership for Pizza Hut, Snickers Ice Cream, Coke. Is the free food unlimited?

As incoming tariffs are likely to increase the price of new vehicles, dealerships are using every method they can to get customers in through their doors—and riding out in a new car.

For example, some dealerships have begun offering VIP treatment for those buying new, expensive vehicles. In one case, an internet user documented their extravagant ‘Thank You’ for their car purchase, which included balloons, merchandise, a bottle of vodka, and more.

Some dealerships keep it simple, offering food and drinks for those who are interested in buying cars. But now, an internet user has sparked discussion with an interesting question: just how free is this food?

Can you eat a meal at a car dealership?

In a video with over 19,000 views, TikTok user Chris (@carsandkeys) shows off the spread of food and drinks at a local Lexus dealership.

He notes that the technical price of entry may have been high. Chris hints at the fact that he’s had over $10,000 in repairs done to the car at the dealership throughout his ownership of his Lexus. However, he says there are advantages to coming to the dealership.

Specifically, those advantages come in the form of free food: Pizza Hut, Cheetos, Oreos, ice cream, drinks, and more.

“If I’ve spent over $10,000 at a dealership, what’s the limit that I can come here on Saturdays and get my free pizza and Cheetos and Oreos and Coke?” he asks. “Because in my mind, there’s no limit of how many times I can still come here every Saturday for a free lunch.”

Is the free food truly unlimited?

Dealerships offering food is fairly common. In fact, some dealership owners have even opened cafés in their dealerships to attract prospective customers.

However, whether a dealership is going to kick you out for taking advantage of this free food and not buying anything is likely up to the dealership itself.

In a Reddit discussion on the topic, several commenters noted that people coming in to take advantage of the free food and coffee then leaving was relatively common. While some expressed annoyance at the practice, others said that, so long as they were honest about their intentions and didn’t make a mess, it was unlikely that a dealership was going to care.

In the comments section, several users said that one would be likely to get away with this for some time, so long as they did not rouse any suspicion from workers.

“They really don’t care,” wrote a user. “Just say you’re there to go to the parts department if they give you a hard time.”

“I used to drop off my Honda for service then walk next door to the Mercedes waiting area. Leather couches and lattes vs plastic chairs and water coffee,” offered another.

“You already paid for it, might as well enjoy,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris via email.

