‘I’ve never been able to clean it successfully’: Woman tries to clean her air fryer toaster oven with just a lemon and baking soda. Then she shows the result

Cleaning hacks are all over TikTok—and for good reason. When it comes to tackling grease, stains, or burnt-on food, people are always looking for quick fixes that don’t involve heavy-duty chemicals or a ton of scrubbing.

In a recent video, TikToker Hailey Burriel (@haileyburriel) shared the simple method she used to clean her air fryer toaster oven. All it takes, according to Burriel, is half a lemon and some baking soda.

The video, which has racked up over 776,000 views, shows Burriel rubbing the lemon over the inside of the appliance, where you can actually see the greasy stains getting lighter as she scrubs.

“I hope the person that said to clean your air fryer with a half lemon and baking soda hits every green light today,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the caption, she added, “This hack actually works pretty good.”

Does the hack actually work?

According to cleaning experts, lemons contain citric acid, which helps break down grease and grime. Baking soda adds a gentle abrasive element that can lift tough stains without scratching most surfaces.

While it may not completely replace a deep clean (especially if your air fryer is really caked up), it’s a solid option for regular upkeep. Plus, it leaves behind a fresh citrusy smell and doesn’t involve harsh cleaners.

Experts also recommend vinegar as another natural cleaning agent, as it breaks down bacteria similarly to the way chemicals do. And as always, wipe everything down thoroughly when you’re done.

In the comments, some viewers were quick to point out that Burriel was technically cleaning a toaster oven—not a traditional basket-style air fryer.

To clear things up, she posted a follow-up TikTok photo showing the exact product she owns: the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill in stainless steel.

Others were less concerned with the terminology and more excited about the hack itself.

“This also works on a stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, and sink!” one person shared.

Another viewer added, “Omg I have the literal same air fryer and cleaning it has been a pain.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burriel via email for comment.

