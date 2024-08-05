‘Even if it’s $5’: Server reveals the real reason you shouldn’t leave the tip on a card

A server took to TikTok to plea with restaurant patrons to stop leaving tips on their cards.

In a short viral video that has racked up over 2.8 million views as of Monday, user Antoine Baladi (@tonybaladi) prayed that customers understand it’s always more sensible to tip with cash.

“As a server, I am BEGGING [you] to stop leaving tip on card,” text overlaid on the clip read. “Leave cash, even if it’s $5.”

The man appears to be in his car while filming the video. After closing his car door, he places his hands together and bows his head down in prayer.

He also provided a reason for his position in the video’s description.

“It gets taxed, we both get robbed,” he wrote.

Viewers are torn

In the comments section, many restaurant goers expressed feeling frustrated with servers using the platform to complain about patrons and their tipping habits.

“They complain when they don’t get tipped and when they do,” user Jasmine Liz wrote. “We will never win.”

“You don’t tip. They complain,” user Yuh_1 said. “You tip. They still complain.”

“I just won’t tip, save us both the hassle,” another user said.

Tipping fatigue

Fatigue with conversations about tipping seems justified, considering the recent popularity of hot takes on “tipping culture.”

American diners have historically been expected to tip more than those in other regions like Europe. In 1960, Congress decided to pass legislation that allowed bosses to pay their employees under the minimum wage if they earned tips. Thus, there has always been a quiet rule that diners would subsidize the wages of service workers.

However, companies have recently begun to implement kiosks asking customers for tips for everyday transactions. For example, on-the-go coffees and even take-out orders can now have tips applied while checking out at one of these kiosks. This change has resulted in heated debates about whether or not tip culture has gone too far.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a viral video by a Bojangles customer that divided viewers on whether she should be asked to tip on a to-go order. There was also a report on a viral TikTok from a Domino’s Pizza delivery worker who received no tip after delivering 11 pizzas to a church.

