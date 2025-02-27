‘It’s a lifesaver’: Man says you’ve been taking your laundry out of the dryer wrong. Here’s the little-known trick to do it right

A man shared a hack for taking laundry out of the dryer that he claims would save people time when cleaning their clothes. However, not everyone was convinced.

DJ Lost One (@djlostone) posted the tip to TikTok, where it received 11.4 million views.

“You’ve been doing your laundry wrong your entire life,” he says at the start of the video.

“Have you ever honestly wondered … the shape of these laundry baskets, why pretty much a majority of them are in this little shape?” he asks while holding up a standard plastic laundry basket.

Hack reveal

“You know how in your dryer you have those three little stoppers … [they] were meant for [the basket] to slide right in,” he says.

The TikToker then gives step-by-step instructions.

“You’re going to take the basket, you’re going to slide it upside down … You have to make sure you have two out of the three shelves. You’re going to slide it at the top and then simply turn the dryer. All of a sudden your clean clothes go straight into the basket. You no longer have to go in there and scoop everything out,” he says.

The TikToker adds that the “impromptu shelves” will save you “minutes of your time.”

Should you put your laundry basket into the dryer?

The raised fins that the TikToker recommends using as a shelf to hold laundry baskets are actually known as drum baffles. Their main function is to help lift wet clothes from the drum wall of the dryer. This better exposes the clothes to the heat that gets them dry.

Drum baffles are an important component of the dryer. Without them, wet clothes tend to get clumped together and do not dry properly. So if you do decide to use this TikToker’s hack, be careful while doing so. If you damage a baffle, it may lead to your clothes taking much longer to dry, or not drying properly at all.

Viewers are divided

The video of the laundry hack received 11.4. million views, but viewers were divided about its efficacy.

“I’m an appliance technician and I’ll confirm this is false info,” said one person.

“He’s wrong,” wrote another. “Drum baffles or fins … [are] only there for separating clothes to improve airflow to fluff clothes, it has nothing to do with [the] basket,” said another.

“You explain the whole thing but fail to show us. So no, we don’t believe you,” wrote a third.

One gullible viewer shared, “I’m upset that I got up and tried this. I was so hopeful. Did not work.”

Others took the time to suggest alternate methods that actually work.

“I have a laundry turtle and it’s a lifesaver i never have to use baskets lol,” one person shared.

“Or you can just leave your clothes there and the next person in your house that has to dry clothes will bring your clothes to you, now that’s totally hands-free,” someone else joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to DJ Lost One via Instagram direct message.

