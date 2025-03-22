‘It’s the biggest mistake of my life’: Woman gets LASIK. Then she gets this ‘rare complication’ 17 days later

For many people who wear glasses or contacts, LASIK eye surgery seems like a dream.

Featured Video

The procedure uses a laser to reshape the cornea and is meant to fix issues like blurry vision, nearsightedness, and other common eyesight problems. Each year, around 700,000 people undergo LASIK in the U.S. alone, with an estimated 96% satisfaction rate.

But while plenty of patients walk away with clearer vision, not everyone has a good experience. Some patients have reported symptoms like a constant feeling of “a piece of hair or dust” in their eye, a burning sensation, or vision that slowly worsened over time.

Now, another woman says she wishes she never got the procedure.

Advertisement

In a video that’s now been viewed over 192,900 times, TikTok creator Erica (@dekofamily) shared why she regrets getting LASIK—just 17 days after having it done.

What went wrong with her LASIK?

“It’s the biggest mistake of my life,” Erica says in the video. “And I wish I could take it back.”

At the start, she hopes her story reaches someone else who’s considering the surgery. “If it does, this is your sign,” she says.

Advertisement

Erica then explains what’s gone wrong since the procedure.

“My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse than it was prior to my surgery,” she says.

The physical discomfort hasn’t been any easier. “The pain is insane,” she adds. “It’s so bad.”

Erica’s main message, she states, is for people to take the time to understand the risks.

Advertisement

“Do research on what can go wrong,” she says, before urging viewers to weigh those risks against the possible benefits. “Because I can tell you… if this comes across your page—this is your sign. Don’t do it.”

A rare complication

“Doc kept saying ‘It’s normal, time is your friend for healing,’” Erica wrote in the video’s caption. “I knew in my gut it wasn’t normal what I was experiencing after the procedure.”

“Went in for a second opinion and it is actually NOT normal,” she further explained. “I’m experiencing a ‘rare complication’. Hoping that it doesn’t leave me with permanent damage. 100% not worth the risk.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Erica revealed the name of the condition: Diffuse lamellar keratitis, or DLK.

According to EyeWorld, doctors sometimes call it “Sands of Sahara Syndrome” because of the grainy appearance it creates under the corneal flap after surgery.

Just as Erica described, it’s rare—but when it happens, it can cause pain, blurry vision, and inflammation. If caught early, it’s typically treated with steroid drops.

But if it’s missed or misdiagnosed, it can lead to permanent vision loss.

Advertisement

Viewers Share Their Own LASIK Stories

In the comments, people shared mixed experiences. One viewer wrote, “If LASIK was worth it, eye doctors wouldn’t still wear glasses.”

Others said they had good results—but still felt uneasy after seeing Erica’s video. “My LASIK went perfectly (going on 12 years) and I feel like I dodged a bullet,” one user said.

Another commenter explained, “I had LASIK when I was 24. I’m 36 now and just started needing glasses again. They offered me a touch-up and I refused, knowing how lucky I got the first time. Glasses it is.”

Advertisement

Some related directly to Erica’s story. “This happened to my friend too,” one person wrote. “It did get better though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Erica via TikTok comment for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.