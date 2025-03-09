‘I ended up with 10 acres instead of 1’: Woman inherits land. Then she issues a warning to people looking to buy some

If you’re looking to buy land or use some land you’ve inherited, this landowner has some advice for you. They ended up with 10 acres of land instead of just one due to this vital step before buying.

From 1 acre to 10 acres

According to Julie (@jewles1517), it’s vital to speak to the county you are looking to use or build property on before purchasing. They share the story about how they got 10 acres of land instead of just the one acre they were supposed to get.

“Do not purchase a piece of property until you go to the property that that county is in and talk to them, never do that!” Julie begins in a TikTok. “Never!”

Julie explains how while you may want to build a house or subdivide a property on your land, the county can tell you that you’re “not allowed” to.

Julie then goes on to explain how they just saw a video of a woman who had a negative experience just like the ones she’s explaining and that it inspired them to tell their own. Juilie seems to have gotten lucky with the county, although it seemed to change their plans significantly. Julie’s plan was to get 1 acre of land from their dad. However, the county said they are not allowed to divide the acres of land in that way. As a result, Julie ended up getting all the 10 acres.

Land use controlled by county?

“You never know what your county is going to let you do and not let you do with your property,” Julie says.

Julie is right that the county you are buying a property in can control a lot of the things you can and can not do. According to the Center For The Study of Federalism, “As a governmental arena, land use involves the public control over the use of privately owned real estate. Municipalities and counties are the dominant actors.”

Viewers are upset such restrictions can be imposed on a landowner.

“The government should have no say so after you buy the land,” one person said.

“Crazy how we really never actually own anything smh,” someone else mentioned.

“I can’t be the only one who thinks it’s crazy we buy property and then we have to ask someone else for permission to do things on it?” someone else asked.

But why do counties get a say in how you can use your property? The Center states some valid reasons. These reasons include protecting agriculture, forest ares areas and other environmental factors. Another reason is for the city to better manage where city cores can develop and general urbanization. However, as Julie’s story goes, sometimes the county’s reason don’t quite make sense.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Julie for comment via TikTok message and email.



