‘Introducing the new Brambo…. Buick Lambo’: Dealership worker spots a Lambo in the parking lot. Then he takes a closer look

If you’re a kid in middle school or this character from Good Time (2017), chances are you think Lamborghinis are cool.

However, other people are enamored with the super car brand, too, including one car owner spotted by dealership worker Tyler Morvan (@tylermorvan). In a recent TikTok, he highlighted a vehicle that, at first glance, could be mistaken for a Lambo.

But as he got closer, he noticed a detail that revealed the car’s true identity. It turned out to be an American car brand with a body kit, and TikTok collectively cracked up.

Is this a Buick or a Lamborghini?

“Only in Louisiana will you see this,” the TikToker states while recording himself standing in a parking lot. Behind him is a vehicle with an iridescent paint job. Decorating its hood are multiple vents, and there appears to be a Lamborghini logo on the front of the car.

However, despite its badging and aesthetics, Morvan states the ride isn’t a Lamborghini at all. “See that Lambo right there?” he asks, before moving towards the whip for a closer look. As he does, the paint job begins to shimmer different colors, transitioning from orange to purple.

Following this, he pans the camera lens down to reveal the rims on the car. Unlike the car’s grill, however, the rims carry different badging. “It’s really a Buick,” he remarks with a slight laugh.

Next, he begins to walk away from the car, smiling into the camera. “Boy that [expletive] crazy!” In a caption for the post, he further comments on the chameleon act pulled off by the Lamborghini’s owner.

“Introducing the new Brambo…. Buick Lambo,” he jokes.

Morvan’s video received varied responses. One user on the application humorously remarked, “1.3 liters of glory.”

However, someone else on the application commented on the aesthetic appeal associated with the car brand. “If they swapped wheel emblems, no one would know the difference,” they claimed.

One TikTok user stated that this isn’t a phenomenon peculiar to Louisiana. “They’ll do that in Florida as well,” they wrote.

Another offered up a way the Brambo owner could improve their fugazi Italian offering. “If they just made it much bigger it would be better,” they said.

One commenter thought the car looked much better than an actual Lamborghini. “That mf look better than a lambo truck and it cost 1/10th the price,” they argued.

Lamborghini hate

While there are certainly those who admire the vehicles, the brand also has its critics.

Top Speed listed several reasons why purchasing a Lamborghini could be a bad idea. And that’s aside from the high price tags they command for ownership, service, and insurance premiums. One of the biggest dings against the brand, according to the website, is that they’re uncomfortable to roll around in.

Furthermore, the outlet states that the vehicles aren’t exactly paragons of reliability. This is a sentiment shared by Vehicle Help, which states the brand doesn’t make cars for “everyday use.”

Furthermore, Top Speed points out a little known fact about Lamborghinis regarding its parts.

While the auto manufacturer originated in Italy, it’s currently owned by the Volkswagen Group. The German car brand also owns Audi. Subsequently, Top Speed says that Lamborghinis share many of the same components as Audi vehicles. This could rub folks the wrong way if they’re spending $300,000 on a vehicle.

The similarities to Audis are more apparent when one compares the Urus to the RS Q8. There are striking comparisons to the body styles.

Hot Cars says that the Urus “does everything the RS Q8 does and steps it up a notch.” Strangely enough, however, the RS Q8 still managed to clock a faster lap time than its Lamborghini counterpart. Additionally, the Urus costs almost twice as much as the RS Q8. The former ranges between $237,848 and $269,885, depending on the trim. The latter tops out at $136,807.

Are Lamborghinis overrated?

Also, others have argued that when it comes to super cars, Lamborghinis are ultimately “overrated.”

One Redditor posted to the site’s r/unpopularopinion sub decrying the brand. A commenter argued that even by hedonistic spendthrift standards, they thought there were better options available.

“Agreed. If their sharp lines and classic ‘supercar’ shape that makes them sell, there’s much better cars out there,” they argued. “They’re quick in a straight line due to AWD but mostly suck around the track. Mclaren, Ferrari, and Porsche are much stronger brands.”

Moreover, Gearshifters pitted another supercar brand against Lamborghini—Porsche. The latter manufacturer consistently outperformed Lambos when it came to lap time. Also, the outlet praised the interior of Porsche as more appealing and comfortable than the tested Lamborghini.

Additionally, Consumer Reports writes that despite Porsche’s high ownership cost, the vehicles are reliable. It should be mentioned, however, that performance vehicles require specialized maintenance. That’s because they’re tuned for particular performance thresholds.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lamborghini and Morvan via email for further comment.



