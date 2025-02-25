‘They’re good luck’: Realtor shares what it really means when you find a ladybug in your home

Normally, if you spot a ladybug, it’s your lucky day. They’re often considered a symbol of “good luck” or a positive omen. Cape-Cod-based realtor Ashley (@ashley.matoso), however, warns that spotting a ladybug in your home can be disastrous.

“Just a quick PSA: If you ever see these ladybugs in your home,” she says, flipping the camera to reveal a giant bug on the wall that resembles a ladybug. “Kill them. I know what you’re thinking, ‘They’re good luck. They’re so cute.’”

“You are about 20 away from an infestation, OK?” she says. “But those things lay a million eggs a day. And just leaving them behind, you could have an infestation later on.”

“So, RIP, Miss Ladybug,” Ashley concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers have mixed opinions

Her video has racked up over 454,000 views.

Most claimed the bug in question was an Asian lady beetle, not a ladybug.

“Red is lady bug, orange is a jag bug they bite,” one said.

“Don’t continue to give a ladybug a bad rap. These are not ladybugs they are Asian beetles. They stink when squished and stain things orange. Nasty things,” another said.

Those who had endured an infestation in their homes shared their experiences.

“As a kid we moved into a house that had tons of ladybugs it was magical & terrifying at the same time lol,” one user recalled.

“I’ve actually lived in a home that had a lady bug infestation in the bathroom. It will haunt me forever,” a second revealed.

Ladybugs vs. Asian Lady Beetles

It’s easy to confuse ladybugs and Asian lady beetles. After all, they’re cousin insects. Despite having similar body shapes, coloring, and polka-dot wings, there are some differences:

Their shapes are different. Ladybugs have round bodies, whereas Asian lady beetles are oval. In addition, ladybugs are smaller compared to their counterparts.

Asian lady beetles are aggressive. When feeling threatened, they bite and release a repugnant, yellow liquid. However, their cousin is harmless and eats harmful insects in gardens.

Asian lady beetles can stain furniture and cause some damage to a home. Ladybugs do not.

Asian lady beetles are often the ones to creep into your home.

How to get rid of them

Plunkett Pest Control does recommend getting rid of Asian lady beetles—not ladybugs—but not by crushing them like Ashley suggests. Ashley is correct, an Asian lady beetle entering a home can, in fact, lead to an infestation.

To get rid of ladybugs in the home, Plunkett Pest Control recommends taking these steps:

Seal off any openings, cracks, and broken screens.

Vacuum any remnants.

Wash the infected areas with soap and water.

Spray Citronella oil around the house.

