‘I didn’t get the discount’: Customer accidentally spends $74 on Krispy Kreme doughnuts after misreading promotion terms and conditions

Posted on Apr 24, 2023

One TikTok user’s boyfriend thought he was getting a steal of a deal when he found a Krispy Kreme promotion that promised customers one dozen doughnuts for $12. Sadly, he ended up learning a lesson we too often find out the hard way: Don’t forget to read the terms and conditions.

In a viral video—which has over 900,000 views—Alex (@alexvibes94) explained how her boyfriend racked up a $74 bill from the pastry chain. Apparently, the entire ordeal unfolded via text message.

@alexvibes94 Lesson 101 – read the terms and conditions 🥺 @Krispy Kreme AU can you give us a free donut 🥺#lesson101#termsandconditions#expensivedonut ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – Julie

“I order doughnut,” her boyfriend’s first message read.

His excitement over the deal—$12 for a dozen original glazed donuts—was hard to miss. He didn’t even wait for his girlfriend to respond before promptly ordering three dozen doughnuts.

Sadly, a couple messages later, he revealed that things didn’t quite go as planned.

“Ashi I didn’t get the discount,” he wrote. “Spent $74 on doughnuts.”

TikTokers flocked to the comments section to express shock and also questioned why he went through with the purchase, despite the exorbitant cost.

“OMG $74,” wrote one TikTok user. “I’m so sorry for the blow to your bank account.”

“Did he not read the total before paying?” another asked.

“How many doughnuts did he order?” a third TikTok user questioned.

That question was answered in a follow-up video posted a few days later. In the short clip, captioned “consequences of not reading the t&c (part 2)” @alexvibes94 unveiled a box filled with three dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Still, some users ultimately agreed that the couple still won—even if the doughnuts did come with a steep price tag.

“Not sure this is a negative consequence,” one viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @alexvibes94 via TikTok comment and Krispy Kreme by email.

*First Published: Apr 24, 2023, 5:43 pm CDT

