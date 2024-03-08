‘They want you to believe you’re getting a good deal’: Shopper calls out Kohl’s for tricking customers into spending more with Kohl’s cash

A Kohl’s customer takes the department store to task for their prices and Kohl’s Cash system that she calls “highway robbery.”

In a TikTok with over 101,000 views as of Friday, content creator Meghann (@thatyasgrl) alleges that Kohl’s inflates their prices to gain incentives for their Kohl’s Cash savings.

“So I came because I have two $10 Kohl’s Cash that I need to use, and guys let’s be honest,” she says. “Kohl’s raises their prices, and then gives you a coupon, and uses some sort of weird psychology on you to believe that you’re getting a good deal.”

Meghan finds an article of clothing in the store as an example.

“OK, $64.99 for freakin this,” she says flatly, holding out an LC Lauren Conrad Short Trench Coat in dale peach.

“So say you have a 20% discount, right? That means you’re getting that crappy made jacket for $51.99. And they want you to believe that you’re getting a good deal,” Meghann explains.

“So, I’m gonna go because with my two $10 Kohl’s Cashes, I can probably purchase a broken earring on the clearance rack for $20,” she says.

Meghann also says that the store takes off Kohl’s Cash before they give you a discount.

“Stop calling it Kohl’s Cash if you’re not gonna treat it like cash,” she declares as the video ends.

In the comments, many users voiced a similar dissatisfaction with the retail store.

“I don’t understand the Kohl’s hype. I have never liked that store,” one user wrote.

“Not to mention the fact that their coupons don’t work on the majority of brands anymore!” a second viewer offered.

”Nothing is ever on sale when the Kohl’s Cash is active,” came another response.

“As an employee of Kohl’s…when Kohl’s cash is redeemable the products are no longer on sale. It’s not rocket science,” a fourth commenter defended.

A fifth user wrote simply, “I refuse to shop there.”

According to Kohl’s website, customers earn $10 of Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend during a Kohl’s Cash earn period. Customers can then redeem their Kohl’s Cash during “redemption dates,” which the department store promotes in-store and online.

Despite Meghann’s claim that Kohl’s removes Kohl’s cash before applying a discount, the company says on its site that customers can “combine Kohl’s Cash with other discounts and offers for even bigger savings,” including coupons, sales promotions, and Kohl’s Rewards. Kohl’s Cash is earned, however, based only on the total amount spent after discounts are applied and before tax is applied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Meghann via email and Kohl’s via email for more information.