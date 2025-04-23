‘Less than a trip to the store’: Woman buys $160 Knott’s Berry Farm dining pass. Now she gets 2 meals a day for an entire year

Food costs continue to rise in the United States. This content creator has a money-saving amusement park tip that can save you hundreds of dollars each month.

In a TikTok with over 1.3 million views, content creator Xoch Isme (@xochisme) breaks down how her $160 Knott’s Berry Farm dining pass gets her two meals for less than $2 a day.

The $160 dining pass is purchased as an add-on to a Knott’s Berry Farm seasonal pass. Seasonal passes start as low as $16 a month after a $34 down payment ($130 total). “You save well over $200 a month because you don’t do any grocery shopping, you just eat at Knott’s Berry Farm,” Isme says.

And the meals are more than filling. In their video, Isme shows off some of their Knott’s Berry Farm meals. They include a bacon egg melt, grilled chicken arugula salad with boysenberry dressing, sope with boysenberry salsa, fried mozzarella on a stick, a boysenberry pulled pork sandwich with dirty rice and coleslaw, a chicken burrito with boysenberry salsa, and much more.

The Boysenberry Festival, which runs at the park from March 28th to May 18th, inspired the large number of boysenberry-influenced meals. The menu changes every two to three months.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers react to Xoch Isme’s “girl math” hack.

“When I was homeless, this is what I did. It allowed me to save up for a deposit for my apartment,” one viewer shared.

“This was a life-saver the first two years after leaving a domestic violence situation with my two kiddos. We’ve kept our passes since then (2017) and it’s still a damn good deal even only going twice a week now,” a second viewer wrote.

“I just did the math. Annual pass is $34 for the first month, then $16 for the following 11 months ($34 + $176). Plus $160 for the annual meal plan is $370.Two meals a day equal 0.51 cents per meal!” a third shocked commenter concluded.

“You’re essentially paying for a gym membership, a meal service, and arguably mental health care because it makes you happy. WHAT A DEAL,” yet another user reacted.

Is the Knott’s Berry Farm dining pass worth it?

Knott’s Berry Farm is owned by Six Flags and based in Buena Park, California. The park includes a hotel, large roller coasters, a Ghost Town, a Fiesta Village, and a Boardwalk. Tickets start as low as $62 for single-day admission and range up to $400 for Season Prestige Passes.

The dining pass does not include drinks or snacks, and there must be a 4-hour interval between the two meals each day.

With average grocery costs for a four-person household in the U.S. hovering at $1,000, more families are looking for ways to cut costs. For families based in Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm’s dining plan may be the budget hack they are looking for.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Xoch Isme via Instagram direct message and Knott’s Berry Farm via email for more information.

