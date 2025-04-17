‘Get rid of the sponges’: Expert says traditional dish sponges are ‘toxic’ and transfer bacteria to your dishes. Then he shows what to use instead

An expert warned that your kitchen sponge may be harboring dangerous bacteria.

He believes they should be thrown out.

In a viral video with over 91,200 views, TikTok user Dr. Daniel Pompa (@drpompa) called out a friend for still using traditional kitchen sponges and warned others to stop doing so immediately.

“Why you should never use kitchen sponges,” an on-screen caption read.

Doctor issues sponge warning

According to Dr. Pompa, kitchen sponges are “toxic” and “bacteria-ridden.”

In the short video, he chastised his friend after allegedly discovering one in his home.

“Hold on, I didn’t put those there,” his friend responded. “You brought those with you. I know you did.”

While the doctor spoke, he held the sponge between two fingers.

“Remember, I told you they did a study on how these hold bacteria,” he said. “It is nasty because it gets all over your dishes.”

Two separate studies found that high numbers of bacteria and possibly pathogens have been discovered in sponges used in kitchens.

The studies raised concerns that sponges may actually do more harm than good by spreading bacteria onto eating utensils.

One study even warned that your kitchen sponge may have more germs than your toilet.

In fact, research published in the journal Scientific Reports found that sponges can host up to 362 different species of bacteria.

Even regular microwaving or boiling may not be enough to kill all of them.

The warm, moist environment makes sponges the perfect breeding ground for harmful microbes, especially when they aren’t replaced frequently.

Experts recommend switching to more hygienic tools and ditching the sponge entirely. Dr. Pompa made other videos to warn about the popular kitchen item.

What to use instead of sponges?

In the video’s comments section, many asked for alternatives or solutions to the sponge dilemma.

“All problems no solutions. Great video. Not!” user Oiddio commented.

“What are the alternatives,” an anonymous user wondered. “You never post them.”

“Gave us a problem with no solution,” user Deedee OMalley wrote.

In the video, Dr. Pompa briefly mentioned that there are better alternatives, grabbing what seemed to be a wire sponge from his friend’s kitchen.

Additionally, wash cloths, brushes, and other scrubbers can offer a more eco-friendly, healthier option for getting dishes sparkling clean.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Pompa via email for comment.

