‘I would simply pass away’: Woman bites into Kit-Kat. Then she takes a look inside

There are few things that are as troubling as biting into a treat and realizing you bit into something you weren’t supposed to. TikTok user @secret_x.a.v learned this first-hand after she got a mouthful of her Easter bunny Kit-Kat–only to be horrified at what she found inside.

In a viral TikTok with over 4.6 million views as of Saturday, @secret_x.a.v shares her horror at discovering something inside her otherwise seemingly normal Kit-Kat. In the clip, the creator shows viewers the inside of the Easter bunny Kit-Kat, which is hollow. Still partially in the wrapper, the chocolate is missing its ears—meaning viewers have a clear view of what’s at the bottom of the candy.

And it’s nothing good.

“Guys help, I found a spider web in my Kit-Kat Easter Bunny,” @secret_x.a.v wrote in the text overlay.

Indeed, the hollowed portion of the candy appears to be strung with webs or silk fibers, while the very bottom contains some spots that look like insect eggs.

@secret_x.a.v uses the flash from her phone while recording to show viewers the gag-inducing discovery. And viewers were just as disgusted.

However, there was one question viewers wanted to know the most.

“Where is the mum spider,” one user asked, accompanied by a crying emoji.

“The way theres not a spider in there making me think you ate it,” another echoed.

Similarly, another commented, “The fear doesn’t come from seeing the web, it’s from not seeing the spider.”

Still, was it really a spider that had called @secret_x.a.v’s Kit-Kat home?

What was inside the Kit-Kat?

While it is unclear what type of eggs were inside the TikToker’s Kit-Kat, this phenomenon does seem to be common among chocolate products.

In fact, this isn’t even the first TikTok to go viral about finding larvae or spiders inside a chocolate Easter bunny. TikTok user @chyannnn3 went viral for a video she posted on the same day as @secret_x.a.v. The clip was almost identical, with @chyannnn showing the inside of a hollow chocolate Easter bunny. However, this time, the culprit was Cadbury. According to that creator, the company told her it was likely an Indian meal moth.

What are Indian meal moths?

Also known as pantry months, Indian meal moths “can be brought into the home in packages contaminated with eggs that escaped detection in milling or packaging,” according to the University of Maryland. “The resulting infestations can spread from package to package in the cupboards.”

But how would one get into a Kit-Kat or Cadbury chocolate?

In a Quora post where a user asked this same question, an apparent expert responded that several species similar to this type take up residence inside chocolate manufacturing facilities.

“Either arriving in contaminated raw materials, being walked in on equipment, clothing or personal food items, or flying in through windows, doors and ventilation systems,” they wrote.

The Quora user continued, “Pheremone traps are used to monitor for infestation. Fogging with insecticide will kill moths that are ‘on the wing’ but it is tricky to eliminate eggs and larvae.”

The expert shared how it takes weeks for these insects to go from egg to fertile adults, so it would be difficult to eliminate all.

But how is this possible?

The user shared that chocolate can become infested, “during passage through the wholesale/retail distribution chain, or on storage in the home. In such cases there will have been damage to the packaging.”

And is it common?

It might seem uncanny that two TikTok videos went viral on the same day for the same reason. However, it probably has to do with how common finding larvae in chocolate actually is.

@chyannnn3, who is from Australia, wrote that she posted the clip in a Facebook group “and soooo many people are commenting say they found the same thing and maggots in their Easter chocolates this year.”

In a 2022 Reddit post to the subreddit r/WellThatSucks, one user also found larvae and webs inside their own Kit-Kat crunch.

Did the TikTokers receive compensation?

While @chyannnn3 spoke to Cadbury, she didn’t mention whether she got any compensation from the issue. As for @secret_x.a.v, she concedes that she received $20.

The Daily Dot reached out to @secret_x.a.v and @chyannnn3 via TikTok comment and direct message. We also reached out to Nestlé and Cadbury via email, and Hershey via media contact form.



