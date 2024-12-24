‘I just returned what was left of mine’: Shopper says Costco Kirkland brand toilet paper causes medical issues

A Costco customer believes Kirkland brand toilet paper is the cause of her medical issues.

She is so concerned that she took to TikTok to issue a PSA to others.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 930,000 times, user Gisele (@theeexrn) explained why she put the store on alert about the issue.

Is Kirkland brand toilet paper causing health issues?

In the clip, the woman, an alleged former nurse, claimed Costco’s brand toilet paper gave her an infection.

“Let’s go back to like the Kirkland brand toilet paper and the urinary tract infection (UTI) symptoms that its causing,” the woman began in the clip.

The TikToker believes her recent health issues were connected to her use of the brand’s toilet paper. She decided to return the product and also fill out an incident report.

The report asked questions about the product and whether or not the customer sought out medical attention as a result of using it.

She offered up advice to others may also be suffering from health issues that could be tied to using the toilet paper.

“Everybody who is returning the Kirkland brand toilet paper because you are having vaginal slash urinary tract issues,” she continued. “Ask them for an incident report so that Kirkland can figure out what the [expletive] is wrong with their toilet paper.”

Can toilet paper be toxic?

A few months ago, another TikTok user accused the same brand of causing her chronic yeast infections.

She explained that she tried everything to get rid of the regular yeast infections she was getting but nothing worked until she stopped using Kirkland brand toilet paper.

According to studies, toilet paper may contain chemicals that can be toxic and cause irritation.

However, companies may not be particularly forthcoming with information about the chemicals used to produce toilet paper.

Viewers defend the brand

In the video’s comments section, some defended the brand’s toilet paper.

They claimed they never experienced health issues while using it.

“I’ve never had issues with Kirkland toilet paper,” said one person

Others raised concerns about the product.

“No UTIs here… but I hate the Kirkland brand due to the huge amount of toilet paper dust it leaves everywhere,” someone else said.

“No UTI, but maaaad external irritation,” said one user.

Some of the concerns echoed those raised by the TikToker.

“I had to switch toilet paper it was burning and making me extremely itchy. I thought it was just me but now I’m thinking it might not be,” wrote one user.

One commenter even claimed their doctor directed them to stop using the brand.

“I’m in Canada, and my Gynecologist told me two years ago to stop using Kirkland toilet paper,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to by TikTok comment and direct message. The Daily Dot reached out to Costco by contact form for more information about its product.

