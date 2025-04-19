Kia Telluride driver takes car to auto body shop after accident. Then they start acting ‘shady’—and she catches them in a lie

After crashing her car, it seemed like things couldn’t possibly get worse for this Kia Telluride driver. Yet, somehow, it did.

In a viral clip that has amassed 339,800 views, Andrea (@killinthemomthing) began by explaining how her car had crashed. This led to her car being taken to Joe Hudson Auto Repair—and here’s when things started to get messy. While Andrea claims that her car showed signs of mechanical issues, the shop claimed that there weren’t any. Instead, they spent $8,000 on cosmetic repairs.

Suspicious, Andrea then contacted the insurance, which confirmed that the shop couldn’t actually diagnose mechanical issues. After a three-way call between her, the shop, and the insurance, a request was made for Andrea’s car to be taken to a dealership for a proper mechanical check. While the shop agreed, they later sent a text revealing that they sent the car to a rural lube shop in Georgia.

Enraged, Andrea contacted the lube shop to prevent more work from happening to the car, but the shop was uncooperative. They arranged to send the car back to the shop before the insurance found out. This led to her accusing the shop of insurance fraud.

Joe Hudson didn’t immediately respond via Facebook direct message.

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, Andrea revealed thot things got worse. While her insurance agreed to tow the car to the Kia dealership, Joe Hudson demanded a $500 deductible upfront. Andrea did pay it. Despite this, Joe Hudson claims that they never received a payment and canceled the tow. Andrea was later informed by her insurance that the car was back at Joe Hudson.

Her insurance then sent out their own tow truck to take the car to the dealership. They promised that if the tow tuck drivers don’t take the car, and it ends up being prevented by Joe Hudson, they’ll get their supervisors involved. Still, Andrea was left dissassifed, as she revealed that she contacted State Farm to remove Joe Hudson’s shop from their list of approved garages.

In a second update, Andrea described how the car finally reached the dealership. But more problems arose. The dealership called her and said she had to pay a $150 diagnostic fee, which should’ve been covered by insurance.

It gets worse

So, Andrea decides to file through State Farm, which confirmed she would only pay the $500 deductible, and that this would be reimbursed if her insurance provider, Progressive, paid back.

In a final update, Andrea revealed that Joe Hudson Auto Repair’s area manager called her to apologize. He explained that one of his technicians sent him Andrea’s TikTok. He offered a refund for the $500 deductible, and also said he could inspect the car to ensure all the work was done properly.

Viewers shared their story

However, Andrea remained unconvinced, noting how the comments were full of people who had similar experiences to Joe Hudson.

One commenter shared, “I had a truck go to Joe Hudson’s in Florida and they had my truck for over a month before they looked at it. Then they told me it was 7k in damages. I asked for an itemized estimate. They came back to me with 5k in repairs. I called around and found the same parts for my truck for a total of 2k.”

While another added, “I have you beat! they towed my Telluride with 120 miles 3hrs away. during that time I got multiple notifications on the Kia app that my car was being started and stopped, windows rolled down. I screen-shotted everything and emailed it to Geico and they reported the yard and justified it that they probably thought my car was going to be totaled/the air bag on my side went off.They didn’t total it out.”

More issues

“We got it fixed and when I emailed all my notifications ( there was over 30 in the span of 4days!!!)y apologized and payed my deductible and got me whatever car seat I wanted (I have 4 kids in car seats) but I was pissed! My brand new ride was violated not to mention the dust due to the windows.”

Several other commenters claimed that Andrea was experiencing a common insurance scam. Others claimed that Kia cars are notoriously more problematic.

This isn’t the first time Kias have gone viral on TikTok. TikTok user Yonatan (@yon__atan) claimed that while the interiors of the car are nice, “The engines, transmissions, and drive trains on these cars are Temu quality. Like, they are from Wish, because they are so bad, so prone to failure.”



Andrea didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.





