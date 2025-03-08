‘Still had to pay the $900 bill’: Woman takes Kia Sportage to mechanic over check engine light. Then it blows up on the drive home

This Kia driver has gone through three cars in less than a year. You’ll never believe why or what she ended up with.

Car issues suck. Depending on what’s going on with your vehicle, having an issue could be potentially dangerous, expensive, or just plain inconvenient. One woman has had to deal with the whole spectrum of car frustration in a pretty short time span.

Kia engine blows up

In a viral video with more than 520,000 views, content creator Hayley (hayleyjade___) shared what’s been going on with her and her cars in the last year. She explained that in the last seven months, she’s owned a total of three cars.

The first one was a white Kia Sportage that she said was “cute and a perfect size.”

When the check engine light for the car came on, she dutifully took it to the auto shop, which kept it for a whole two months and charged her $900.

But on the way back from picking up the car, the unbelievable happened—Hayley’s engine blew up.

“Still had to pay the $900 bill too, btw,” she said.

Next up was a 2005 Toyota Corolla that Hayley “absolutely hated” but that she had because she needed a cheaper car after getting “no money from my old car.”

But the bad luck continued. Two months into owning the Toyota, Hayley was rear-ended and broke her wrist because her steering wheel came off.

“Also how I found out my airbags were faulty,” she added.

It took insurance two and a half months to pay her out, so she was without a car that whole time.

Until she landed on her third, and hopefully last for a while. Her new wheels are a blue Suzuki Swift that she paid for with the insurance money.

“The little blue baddie wagon! Fav car by far, so happy with the end result,” she wrote.

Why would a car engine blow up?

While any part of your car blowing up is highly devasting and panic-inducing, it turns out it’s not the most outlandish thing to ever happen.

In fact, car experts agree that there are a handful of main reasons why this happens. If you’re in this situation, the repair cost may end up being higher than the value of the car.

Here’s what you or your mechanic should look out for to avoid this potentially devastating event:

Overheating: Your car can overheat because of several factors, like it being abnormally hot outside or the car being low on coolant. When this happens, the metal components of the car expand (when it’s cold, they compress) and seize up. This can lead to essential parts of the engine warping or cracking, putting the entire system at risk.

Your car can overheat because of several factors, like it being abnormally hot outside or the car being low on coolant. When this happens, the metal components of the car expand (when it’s cold, they compress) and seize up. This can lead to essential parts of the engine warping or cracking, putting the entire system at risk. Lack of oil: “Oil is the lifeblood of an engine,” Blue Prism Automotive wrote. In the same way that you wouldn’t do well if you’re running out of blood, a car starts to malfunction if it doesn’t have enough oil to lubricate the vehicle’s many moving parts and reduce wear. Plus, without oil, a car can overheat.

“Oil is the lifeblood of an engine,” Blue Prism Automotive wrote. In the same way that you wouldn’t do well if you’re running out of blood, a car starts to malfunction if it doesn’t have enough oil to lubricate the vehicle’s many moving parts and reduce wear. Plus, without oil, a car can overheat. Over-revving: If a car is revved too much, the momentum can cause the fast-moving parts to deviate from their normal course and break, especially if a car isn’t designed for such high performance.

Timing belt failure: The timing belt keeps several of the engine’s parts in sync. If it breaks or moves out of place, it can cause parts to collide with each other.

Viewers feel for Hayley

“If your engine blew up after being at the mechanics you need to contact fair work and trading …… that’s not right,” a top comment read.

“Girl go get yourself a Honda pls,” a person said.

“Omg my engine also blew up in the middle of the road after going to the mechanic they never put new oil in after my oil change,” another shared.

“I would crash out and never get on the road again,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hayley for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



