‘Why do y’all keep buying Kias/Hyundais???’: Kia K5 driver gets stuck in the middle of the road. Then she tries to change gears

A woman with a history of issues with her Kia K5 chronicled the latest development involving her transmissions.

Featured Video

The video unveiling this frustration is from creator peaceeeeees (@peaceeeeees). Posted on her TikTok account Saturday, it garnered more than 516,000 views as of Monday.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: You’re stuck in the middle of the road in a Kia K5 & bc it won’t shift gears lmao.”

She used Gmac Cash’s “Mechanic,” an ode to fixing cars in need of repair, to soundtrack the eight-second video.

Advertisement

In a Feb. 20 video, also showing her K5 issues, she shares, “So i’m on my way to pick up my car after 62 days, and they tell me that there’s nothing wrong with the car.”

She then chronicles the car not opening and some mystery fluid leaking onto her seat from the driver’s side door.

“Kia K5 problems,” she said in the caption on that video. “I’m for real seriously done with this car. I won’t even lie.”

With her most recent video, the caption carries much the same message. “I’ll literally never be a Kia customer again,” before adding, “lol this car is new btw.”

Advertisement

She concludes in that caption, “Don’t get a Kia K5; I promise it’s not worth it.”

A differing opinion

Despite the creator’s frustrations, the Car and Driver review for the most recent edition of the K5 was impressive.

“A great looking, highly capable family sedan that looks more expensive than it is and gives you a lot for your money,” its summary read.

Advertisement

In particular, the reviewer lauded its performance in 0-60 mph tests, getting up to freeway speeds in as little as 5.2 seconds, and had especially nice things to say about what it’s like to be inside the K5.

“Inside, the K5 looks great for how much it costs, and this year’s refresh improves the ambiance even more,” the reviewer assessed. “The layout is both sophisticated and straightforward, and the cabin is appointed with attractive materials such as wood trim on the dash and doors. The K5 also offers an array of upscale interior features, such as ambient interior lighting on the dash and doors, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless charging pad.

“While the driver’s seat feels high even set at its lowest point, the comfortable dead pedal for your left foot and floor-hinged accelerator are nice touches,” the reviewer continued. “The back seat also provides generous legroom, and the trunk has plenty of luggage space. We managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases back there.”

Regarding the transmission, the reviewer remarked most K5s are “powered by a 191-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission,” but didn’t seem critical of it at all.

Advertisement

Overally, the reviewer awarded it a 9/10 rating.

Taking it to the people

Some commenters thought poorly of Kia.

“So what you’re gonna want to do is push the shift lock release then go trade it in at your local Toyota dealership and get a Camry,” one quipped.

Advertisement

“Why do y’all keep buying Kias/Hyundais???” asked another, throwing two different car makers of Korean origin under the bus.

But others came to Kia’s defense.

“Why do y’all hate on Kias so bad,” one offered. “If somebody wants a Kia, let them be with their Kia. And I’m saying, as a Kia owner, they are not bad cars. All cars have [their] own issues.”

“Lmao whattt,” someone else assessed. “I love my K5.”

Advertisement

“I wish I could say the same, lol,” the creator replied. “I’m glad yours is treating you well though and hope it continues to do so.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Kia via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



