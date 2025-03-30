‘Sounds like a brand new GM truck engine’: Mechanic reveals the engine noise you never want to hear—especially in a Hyundai or Kia. Then he reveals what you can do about it

If your Kia or Hyundai engine just started making a loud knocking sound, don’t panic. You might be eligible for a free engine replacement due to a massive engine recall.

A viral TikTok video is warning drivers about a defect tied to certain Hyundai and Kia models that can cause a catastrophic engine failure. But there’s a catch: You have to recognize the sound and act on the engine recall before it’s too late.

The clip from auto mechanic creator MotorCarNut (@motorcarnut), who we’ve named “Sparky” in previous stories, has generated more than 1.1 million views. He says the loud rod knock noise at startup is caused by inherent design and manufacturing issues for Kia and Hyundai engines.

“Hyundai and Kias, they have a problem at the manufacturing and it has nothing to do with the oil,” he said. “99.9% any other car, it’s a low oil, lack of oils. It’s oil starvation. On the Kia and Hyundais, it’s different.”

Is my Kia or Hyundai covered?

In plain facts, certain Kia and Hyundai models have been plagued by engine problems due to manufacturing defects, leading to issues like rod knock. The automakers have initiated an engine recall and settlements to address the problem.​

Kia’s class-action engine recall settlement covers specific models equipped with certain engines. Owners must have the Knock Sensor Detection System software update installed by a Kia dealership. This update monitors engine vibrations to detect early signs of bearing wear, potentially preventing severe damage.

The engine recall settlement covers repair expenses and extended Powertrain Limited Warranty up to 15 years or 150,000 miles.

In February, Kia announced a recall of over 137,000 vehicles, including certain 2021-2023 Seltos and Soul models. The recall is due to concerns about incorrectly manufactured piston oil rings that can result in engine damage. Dealers will inspect and replace the affected engines and install piston-ring noise-sensing system software at no cost to owners.

How to detect rod knock

In the TikTok, Sparky quickly drops a dire warning: “This is the sound you do not want to hear…” followed by the unmistakable rattle of a distressed engine. That unignorable sound? It’s called rod knock.

It happens when the connecting rod bearings inside your engine start to wear out or break down. These bearings should provide a smooth, lubricated surface for the rod to spin on as the engine runs. But when they degrade, things get loud and ugly.

Without a smooth surface, the connecting rod starts to knock or bang against the crankshaft with every engine cycle. You might hear a rhythmic tapping or deep knocking noise that speeds up as the engine revs. That’s the car’s internal components literally smashing into each other.

If ignored, the rod can break loose and punch a hole in your engine block. That, obviously, will be the end of your car for a while.

In most cases, rod knock is caused by the “oil starvation,” Sparky mentions. But the pile of legal and regulatory action confirm that in lots of Kia and Hyundai vehicles the knock is a manufacturing defect, not bad maintenance.

Kia and Hyundai haters sound off

In the comments section of the video there was a regular chorus of LOLs at Kia and Hyundai vehicles in general, along with a few other notable viewpoints.

“Turn the radio up; all fixed!” joked one observer.

Someone claiming to be an auto tech was throwing shade at the owners, rather than the vehicles. They wrote, “100% false. Every single Kia engine I’ve replaced while being a tech at Kia was lack of maintenance by owner. Got handfuls of pictures of 4-7k miles over due oil changes, no oil change stickers.”

And one Kia owner testified to the smoothness of getting his vehicle services, writing, “Mine did that at 102k miles Kia covered a new engine replacement and extended the warranty to 15 years 150,000 miles.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sparky via direct message, and to Kia/Hyundai via email.

