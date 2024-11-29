‘They could salvage parts’: Dealership lost nearly 700 vehicles in Hurricane Helene. What happens to flood-damaged cars—and should you buy one?

Hurricane Helene was one of the deadliest storms to hit the United States mainland since Katrina in 2005, ABC News reports. The Category 4 hurricane devastated the southeast, specifically Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. More than 230 people lost their lives.

The human and economic costs of the tragic storm will be felt for years to come.

A Kia dealership in Florida is among the many businesses affected by Helene. The hurricane damaged every single car on its lot—nearly 700 vehicles.

In a viral TikTok, Mike’s Hobby Planet (@mikeshobbyplanet) claims that all the vehicles will be crushed.

The internet is suspicious that the Kias will actually find their way to the resale market. There’s no evidenced this is true. However, thousands of flood-damaged vehicles are resold every year.

Car dealership loses millions

In the TikTok, which has nearly a quarter-million views, Mike walks the lot of a Ken Ganley Kia dealership.

Many of the cars look fine; of those damaged, most appear to only have their windows busted out. One vehicle, Mike points out, caught fire in the flood.

“Every single car you see here will be crushed,” Mike says.

Then Mike notes that many of the cars have 10 or even fewer miles on them.

“This is crazy. These cars will never see people,” Mike says.

Wards Auto reports that Ken Ganley Kia in New Port Richey, Florida lost 672 vehicles to hurricane damage for a loss of between $28 and $30 million. In a telephone conversation on Friday, a member of the staff at the dealership confirmed that over 600 vehicles were damaged in the flood.

What happens to flooded cars?

Water can ruin a car’s electronic and mechanical systems and corrode essential parts like the airbag controllers. Further, the extent of the damage may take months or years to surface, according to Consumer Reports.

“…[T]he long-term effects of water damage can haunt you for the life of the car,” Consumer Reports writes.

While many flooded cars will be totaled, as Mike says Ken Ganley Kia reportedly did, others will meet different fates

Sold for parts: Flooded vehicles are often sold at salvage auctions and junkyards for parts.

Flooded vehicles are often sold at salvage auctions and junkyards for parts. Resold domestically: If it’s going to be resold to a consumer it must get a “salvage” or “flood” title after being repaired and inspected. Critics claim that some unscrupulous profit-seekers sell vehicles that have flooded without reporting it.

If it’s going to be resold to a consumer it must get a “salvage” or “flood” title after being repaired and inspected. Critics claim that some unscrupulous profit-seekers sell vehicles that have flooded without reporting it. Resold internationally: Some cars get shipped to other countries to be sold, USA Today reports.

While there’s no reason to believe Ken Ganley Kia planned to sell the vehicles, rather than have them crushed, some observers were skeptical.

“Carmax new Inventory coming,” the top comment on the TikTok reads.

“Used car market will get them. Clean em up and sell them in the mid west or something. I’ve seen storm damaged cars right here in NY. No floods here,” another person alleged.

Conversely, others marveled at the scope of the damage or wondered what more could’ve been done to minimize it.

“Catching fire from water is Wild,” said one.

“I’ll never understand why insurance companies and dealers don’t work to move inventory to a parking garage before a hurricane,” another wondered.

Both the size and path of a hurricane can change rapidly, making it extremely difficult to accurately predict how much it will impact an area. The logistics of moving 700 vehicles to parking garages—plus the uncertainty of whether there are enough spaces in garages to house the vehicles—can also make this an impractical option.

Mike did not respond to inquiries sent via email and Instagram direct message on Friday. Kia and Ken Ganley Kia did not respond to emails seeking comment.

