‘Can we talk???’: Woman buys Kettle Barbeque Chips. Then she opens the bag

Ashley B (@ashes0601). a self-described “DIY wife and mom of 2,” has built a following by sharing do-it-yourself projects. But in a recent viral TikTok video, she revealed a shocking discovery in her bag of Kettle Chips.

In the video, Ashley directs her message to Kettle Brand, asking, “Kettle, can we talk?”

She then holds up a bag of barbecue Kettle Chips, shakes it, and opens it, revealing that there are only two chips in the bag.

In the caption video, she writes, “Almost got my butt kicked trying to pack lunches for my kids.”

The video quickly went viral with 292,000 views and thousands of comments from people sharing similar frustrations.

One viewer commented, “I got 4 chips in a bag the other day. FOUR.”

Another shared, “Bought a family-size bag of the jalapeño flavor. 75% was air. Even my kids were like, ‘That’s not okay, right?’ No… no it’s not.”

“This just happened to me last week… they waste more money on the packaging than the product,” a viewer added.

Some viewers even mentioned that they’ve noticed shrinking portions in other foods beyond chips.

It’s not just the chips

“I noticed that the Halloween fun-size peanut M&Ms only had two in the package. Two!” one user said, referencing the recent frustration surrounding the size of Halloween M&M packs.

What is shrinkflation?

This phenomenon is known as shrinkflation. According to CNET, shrinkflation “is the practice by companies of reducing the size or quantity of a product while keeping the same price. It can mean fewer chips in the bag, or fewer scoops of ice cream in the container.”

Experts confirm that Kettle Brand has fallen victim to shrinkflation. The BBC reported, “Kettle Chips Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorns Crisps shrank from 150g to 130g at Tesco.”

In response, some viewers shared how they plan to combat chip shrinkflation.

“That’s it! I’m learning to make chips… I got that friggin cheese grater with the potato slicer. Deep fryer on order,” one viewer shared.

“I just googled homemade potato chips this morning, we got this girl. Never need to buy them again,” one viewer wrote.

Another shared, “Life hack buy the big bags it’s cheaper, and put them in a zip lock or a silicone one if you prefer.

Viewers even encouraged Ashley to reach out to Kettle Chips.

“It’s literally a packing error. Contact the number or email on the back of the bag or box and I guarantee you they will give you a coupon a credit, etc..,” one viewer suggested.

“Same happened to me. I wrote them about it- they sent me a coupon for free chips,” a viewer confirmed.

“Have they reached out to you? I wanna hear what they have to say for themselves,” a viewer asked Ashley, to which she responded, “No.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment and to Kettle Brand via email.

