A popular white genocide meme popped off on the r/Jordan_Peterson_Memes subreddit, leading to accusations from other redditors of botted posts, neo-Nazi ideology, and untoward election influence on the forum, which is filled with conservative memes and ideas.

Featured Video

The meme shows a map of the world nearly covered in Black people, with just a few sections in the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Australia remaining white.

“White people be like gotta help the minorities,” reads the text on the top of the meme.

“At 8% of the world in 2024 whites are on the verge of extinction,” reads the bottom text.

Advertisement

Unrecorded

White people being displaced and replaced by non-white people—represented in the meme as an undifferentiated black horde—is an increasingly popular and mainstream idea in conservative politics around the world.

Politicians from France to America and even in Tunisia, where local Arab politicians claim their populations are being replaced by sub-Saharan Africans, are casting increased immigration as a singular threat to their countries’ native populations.

They claim that malignant, irreversible demographic change is taking place, often directed by tentacled forces like a globalist left, an international Jewish conspiracy, or an unholy alliance between the two.

Advertisement

The post on the r/Jordan_Peterson_Memes subreddit, with nearly 1,000 upvotes and 500 comments, is titled “We are the minority…”

The comment section is flooded with redditors discussing white pride, identity, and who the next race to be replaced after white people will be (one person suggests it’ll be Asians).

“Why is it wrong to have white pride but it’s okay for every other race to have pride? Why do the powers that be hate white people and want them extinct? That’s the real question I’ve asked myself since the white replacement began,” wrote u/OwlRevolutionary1776.

“Because in order to have a centralized government, a world government, you cannot have a people who are together and proud of their heritage,” answered u/TechnoSnob2912, who posted the meme. “That’s why WW3 is not with weapons, it’s a subversion of our culture and an invasion of our people with foreigners who hate us.”

Advertisement

Over on r/enoughpetersonspam, one redditor posted that they’d reported the subreddit for the post, which they called neo-Nazi propaganda.

“This post was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Reddit—and the internet and the world as a whole—has had enough of the far-right neo-nazi bullshit being spread nowadays,” u/trinc44 wrote, linking to the post.

They also claimed that the subreddit was full of “paid Russian troll behavior,” linking to a screenshot of an alleged post from Truth Social in late September advertising paid upvotes sites and encouraging posters to spread pro-Trump content and memes on “conservative friendly” subreddits like r/Jordan_Peterson_Memes.

The post on Truth Social, purportedly from a Trump influencer, argued that right-wing posters needed to seize the discourse on Reddit in order to win in 2024. The Daily Dot could not find evidence of the original post on the Truth Social account in question.

Advertisement

“If we want Trump to win this war we need to take the fight to Reddit” the post read, saying that anything “conservative” on Reddit gets downvoted and that they need a “plan of attack” which included posting memes, paying for upvotes, and controlling the discourse in the comments.

The sites that the poster advertised sell upvotes at between four to ten cents per vote, but there’s no evidence that they’re being used in the Peterson subreddit.

“Damn, that sub really went mask off. It’s always sucked, but like most things involving Jorpy there used to be at least a pretense of plausible deniability,” posted u/FreshBert on the r/enoughpetersonspam post. “What’s sad is that we’re now able to see what Jorp’s true legacy will be: convincing a generation of terminally online incels that classical white nationalist ideology is actually just common sense centrism.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.