‘B*tch, my hair ain’t gone do the work’: Woman says job told her to change her hair color

A woman on TikTok called out the hypocrisy of businesses looking to hire but discriminating against people with colored hair.

In the video, Ellen (@shugga.shugga) says somebody needs to get Joe on the phone (referring to President Joe Biden) to explain why the unemployment rate is actually so high.

Ellen speculated that it is partially because businesses in need of workers turn away applicants like her who rock colored hair.

“Out here talking about, ‘Now hiring, need help, work, apply here,’ but then when you get in there they worried about a mother [expletive] hair color,” she says.

In the video, Ellen has her cotton-candy pink hair laid in a low bun.

“B*tch, my hair ain’t gone do the work. You worried about the wrong sh*t,” she says with a confused expression.

While the CROWN Act—a legal measure that would protect employees from discrimination based on natural hair and hairstyles associated with race and national origin—has gained momentum across various states, including Texas, where Ellen is located, it is unclear whether it would also protect employees from hair color discrimination.

“NO IM NOT CHANGING MY HAIR. [EXPLETIVE] SUSAN & HR,” Ellen wrote in the caption.

In a comment, Ellen added that she actually has locs but wears wigs because employers tend to take issue with her natural hairstyle.

The video has more than 160,000 views and 635 comments.

Despite Ellen’s claims, the national unemployment rate has remained “low and stable” for the last year after peaking between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, NerdWallet reported. However, the number of job openings fell by about a million between January and February 2023.

Many commenters agreed that employers shouldn’t care about how workers choose to express themselves through their external appearance as long as they’re able to get the job done. Many added that by enforcing such rules around what it means to look professional, employers are attempting to exert control.

“Jobs be so strict like y’all need employees but be worried if you got tats, or piercings, & hair color etc,” one person said.

“Exactly! this is a job. you are an employer. you do not own me,” another added.

“It’s such an odd thing, why do people think hair color has to do with work ethic? it’s just self expression,” a commenter wrote.

“Exactly like we don’t have a life outside of work,” another said.

A few people shared their experiences with workplaces that are actually supportive of their self-expression.

“HARBOR FREIGHT! No experience required, starting at $15/ hr for cashiers part time gets all benefits! I have crazy hair and piercings they do NOT care,” an employee shared.

“I work for a hospital and they dc about hair color, piercings or tattoos as long as it’s not offensive. I love it,” another person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ellen via Instagram DM.