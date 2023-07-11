‘I’ll take $17 at McDonald’s’: Job hunter finds position on Indeed that requires fluency in Korean and Mandarin. It pays $16 an hour

A job hunter called out the hypocrisy of employers who say they have trouble finding workers yet have a laundry list of requirements with little pay.

In the video, Sadé (@sadeleschukk) has the job description in question pulled up as the green-screened background image while she talks.

The job is for a full-time marketing and recruitment representative and a private language school. The person would be specifically in charge of handling the school’s “busy Korean market.”

In the clip, Sadé points out that the company also requires a minimum of five years of experience in an international school or college, needs to speak fluent Korean and English (and Mandarin is a “plus”), and must have a bachelor’s degree.

Despite the job’s specialized requirements, the salary is listed at $35,000 to $55,000 a year.

“We all know this means $35,000, like, let’s be real,” Sadé says.

Sadé plugs the lower end of the salary range into an online calculator to see how much the person who takes this role would make per hour. It ends up being $16.83 an hour for a 40-hour work week.

“You’ll be making $16.83 an hour, and it only took you nine years to get to this,” Sadé says sarcastically. “Oh but don’t worry, it’s above minimum wage.”

At the end of the TikTok, Sadé’s background switches to a Google screenshot that states the minimum wage in British Columbia, a Canadian Province, is $16.75 an hour as of June 2023. The job at the language school ends up paying a mere 8 cents above minimum wage.

A livable wage in British Columbia is $24.08, according to the To Do Canada website.

Sadé’s video has more than 42,000 views and dozens of comments.

“For just above minimum wage is crazyyy,” the caption read.

Commenters agreed that the role and experience weren’t in alignment with the listed pay.

“I love studying 4 years just to get a minimum wage job,” the most popular comment read.

“I’ll take $17 at McDonald’s thank you very much,” a person said.

“I made more than that working retail What a joke,” another wrote.

This certainly isn’t the first or last time an employer will post an unrealistic laundry list of requirements for a job or underpay for workers’ skillset. The Daily Dot previously wrote about a job on LinkedIn that required eight years of experience despite listing the role as entry-level.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sadé for comment via email.