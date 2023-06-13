‘I’m moving to Arizona right now’: Woman says her boyfriend’s job offer was rescinded while they were relocating to a new state for it

Imagine relocating to another state for a job—just to have the employment offer rescinded a week before the start date. That’s exactly what happened to a couple that moved to Arizona.

In the viral video detailing their experience, TikToker Sara Kahn (@sara..kahn) shares the couple’s moving experience, and everything starts off fine. At the onset of the “chaotic moving vlog,” Kahn has a positive and forward-looking attitude.

She explains that she’s moving out of her “first big girl apartment” and shows movers loading a large truck with her belongings. Kahn says she’s moving with her boyfriend to Arizona since he got a job in the state for which he had to relocate.

In the following clip, Kahn’s demeanor is notably less excited. She says the moving truck just drove away, and her boyfriend was already on the road headed to their new apartment. But, as she was about to get in her car to make the drive, she received a call from her boyfriend.

“We need to talk,” he told her.

Kahn runs through the possible scenarios that would warrant such a serious statement. Her boyfriend confirms that his loved ones are healthy and he’s relatively okay. She then asks if he still has a job.

“No,” he said, Kahn recalls. He went on to explain that when the company called, he was chipper with them, telling the person he was excited to start the role in just one week. The person on the other end of the phone let out a sigh and told her boyfriend they were rescinding his offer.

“So I am now unemployed, my boyfriend is now unemployed, and we are moving into a two-bedroom apartment that we now can’t afford in a new state,” Kahn says with a stressed expression. “This is comical. This is a sick joke.”

@sara..kahn Finally ready to share this part of my life too. To say April / May were a rollercoaster would be an understatement 🤠 ♬ original sound – Sara Kahn

Less than 5 minutes into finding out the unfortunate news, Kahn also gets a nosebleed. “Who put a curse on me? Who put a hex on me?” she asks.

At the end of the video clip, Kahn shares that she got a contract social media gig that will cover about a fourth of the couple’s expenses, which she was grateful for.

The video, posted on May 30, has garnered nearly 250,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Finally ready to share this part of my life too. To say April / May were a rollercoaster would be an understatement,” Kahn captioned the video.

Several commenters admitted that while Kahn’s news was deeply unfortunate, they were holding their breath, worried that her boyfriend was going to break up with her before the move.

“I thought your bf was about to break up with you so when you said he lost his job I was relieved,” a commenter wrote.

While others offered advice and urged Kahn to contact a lawyer, the TikToker shared that they “luckily got things sorted.”

In a follow-up video posted yesterday, Kahn shares that her boyfriend already received another job offer.

“He’s already finished, like, a week and a half, and it’s been good,” she says of his new job. “We are happy.”

She also adds that she’s decided to pursue her own business in social media strategy and management full-time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kahn for comment via email.