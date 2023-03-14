‘I found this really good strategy’: Job hunter says she landed 3 job interviews after no luck for a month

In a now-viral TikTok, a job hunter shares a surprisingly simple hack she used to quickly score three job interviews.

TikToker Cheyenne (@cheyferg_) posted the video on Feb. 28. As of March 14, the video reached over 43,000 views.

In the clip, Cheyenne says that she decided to email recruiters to follow up on her applications a few days after sending them on Indeed, a popular digital job board.

“Follow up via email, which seems so obvious and old-fashioned, but apparently nobody does it. It’s helped me stand out,” she says in the clip. “It shows that you take initiative, that you’re a self-starter, you are resourceful, and those are things that are already in job descriptions anyway.”

In the comments section, many recruiters reiterated that they appreciate it when candidates reach out.

“I’m a [manager] and i definitely appreciate this!! sometimes we get too many applications and can’t go through them all,” one user wrote. “But one thing that i recommend is to also email your resume to 2-3 other people in the same department as soon as you apply. it usually gets forwarded around!”

“I’ve never gotten an email from a candidate prior to scheduling an interview, but if they did (and were qualified) I’d definitely prioritize them,” another said.

Others asked Cheyenne how she finds hiring managers’ emails.

In the comments section, she suggested, “Try linkedin first then find an email from their website! The companies I’ve been applying for are small so they don’t have a specific email for hiring managers.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Cheyenne shared that she received a job offer after using her follow-up method but ultimately decided to turn it down due to “unfair compensation.”

“I have another interview this week because of my follow-up technique!” she wrote.