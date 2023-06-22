‘I’m struggling so hard’: Job-hunter reveals all the jobs she was rejected from, including Home Depot, Lululemon, and a coffee shop

Tiktoker Alisonator (@angelicalison444) celebrated getting a summer job by posting a video detailing all the jobs she got rejected for.

Viewed over 96,000 times as of Wednesday, the video lists eight different jobs she applied to.

Alisonator created a slideshow that listed each job she applied for and how the interview process went.

Although she was qualified for all the jobs she applied for, the TikToker was rejected by each company for various reasons. Lululemon felt she wasn’t a great fit because she lived too far away from the Malibu store. A ramen restaurant rejected her before she could accept the interview offer.

Sundance cancelled her internship because of the ongoing writer’s strike. Her school campus bookstore scheduled an interview and then cancelled it. And a “gentrified coffee shop” rejected her on the same day she applied.

Alisonator eventually got hired at a hardware store but users identified with her plight, and shared their own stories of trying to find a summer job.

“You’re so real for this. My dad is like “it’s so easy to get a good paying summer job,” one user said.

“Byee I’m struggling so hard,” added a second rejected job seeker.

A third agreed and vented their frustration about how Home Depot rejected them because they were a student. “Dude I cannot get a job to save my life. I got rejected from Home Depot because they said being a student at the same time as working full time is too much. B*tch I asked for the job I’m not asking how hard you think it is.”

“I’m not even getting rejection emails,” replied a dejected fourth.

Others discussed how the jobs rejecting them aren’t even worth the trouble.

“The audacity for some of these places to think they’re too good for us. most of them have the bare minimum tasks as an employee like get over urself,” one said.

Another replied, “And they all pay minimum wage too.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alisonator via TikTok comment.