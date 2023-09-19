‘I always get the job’: Job-hunter records herself trying to look up answers during phone interview

A young woman recorded herself floundering during a phone interview and uploaded it to TikTok. Tsionna (@wesickandtired) accrued over 1.3 million views with the clip, and several viewers couldn’t believe how poorly she performed during the question and answer session.

It appears that Tsionna may’ve relied on being able to look up the answers to interview questions during her back-and-forth with the woman on the other line, however, that plan seems to have backfired.

The video begins with the interviewer asking Tsionna, “Can you tell me about a time you were a part of a team and what your role was?” The TikToker repeats the last part of the question as she browses on her cell phone. She writes in a text overlay as she stalls for time, “Can’t look up the answers fast enough.”

“Let me see,” Tsionna mumbles as she looks through her phone some more. “I mean I know I have to like ask people for help and, I don’t know let me see. OK, I can say when I worked at Kroger’s, you know like, there’s a cashier and I was doing the, the like bagging the groceries and…as far as working with a team I don’t know I can’t really, I mean I work at a grocery store, so, I had to help the cashier or help my other employees. I can’t really…”

The interviewer replies by saying, “OK, can you give me an example of a time you had to tell a customer something they didn’t want to hear and how they responded?”

Tsionna, still lying down in bed looks up at the ceiling, makes some noises with her mouth, and shakes her head. She repeats the question again.

“Well, when I was doing, when I was a caregiver, when I was a caregiver, you know I had some patients that had dementia, they didn’t really know what was going on,” Tsionna says. “She would say, you know, ‘I don’t want to take this medicine.’ And I would say, you just gotta have patience. You have to be patient and you have to have the skills and I would tell her, ‘Well, you have to take the medicine because this is for your health.’ But in that field of customer service, I feel like I will have to go by the book, tell them, [it is] what it is and if they don’t like it I’ll have to tell a supervisor or something like that.”

She shrugs again and looks into the camera, grimacing. The interviewer replies, “OK, and you said your current availability was open?”

“Yeah,” Tsionna responds. “Do you have reliable transportation?” the person on the other line asks.

“Yes,” the TikToker says.

“OK, any questions for me?” the interviewer asks, before Tsionna states, “No ma’am.”

“Just keep an eye on your email, okay?” the interview says at the end of the clip. Tsionna thanks her and the video ends.

The TikToker also writes in a caption for the video that in spite of her not having the utmost confidence in the answers she provides in job interviews, she has a good track record of actually landing jobs.

“I have no clue what i be saying but i always get the job. Hopefully she really email me lmaooo,” she wrote.

Numerous folks who saw the post didn’t seem to think that Tsionna did too great of a job on the phone, with many suggesting that they felt secondhand embarrassment for her performance on the interview.

“The way I would’ve hung up,” one commenter said.

“That lady was so patient,” another wrote.

Another user said that they were much better at coming up with lies on the spot. “I be coming up with lies off the dome. Gotta be quicker than that,” they shared.

“I be coming up with straight LIES lmao,” someone else echoed.

One TikToker simply wrote that the email Tsionna will be receiving won’t include the most positive of news. “That e-mail gone say ‘unfortunately we’be decided to hire another candidate,’” they said.

Another argued that interview questions are pointless and the only thing that matters for some jobs is whether or not they’re hiring. “Cause they be asking irrelevant stuff yall hiring or what,” the user wrote.

Others thought that the lack of care Tsionna had for the job was painfully evident. “You did not give af about this interview. I’m CRYING LAUGHINGGGGGG,” one comment read.

According to an article published by Harvard Business Review, 54% of Gen Z employees “are ambivalent or not engaged at work.” The article suggests that management “support their Gen Z employees and earn their full engagement” instead of expecting employees to motivate themselves and become engaged with their jobs independently.

