‘He dont know a lick of Korean’: Job-hunter lies to recruiter, says he’s bilingual for job conducted in Korean

Everyone fudges the details a bit on their resume. According to a study by ResumeBuilder.com earlier this year, 72% of Americans admitted to lying on their resume.

In some instances, this can be understandable, even if it’s not what resume experts would recommend. For example, a TikToker went viral last year after detailing how users can emphasize different parts of their work experience to make them seem like a better candidate for a job.

However, some lies stretch the truth just a bit too far. Such is the case with a friend of TikTok user Eli (@eli2funnyy).

In a clip with over 388,000 views, Eli shows his friend interviewing for a job in which the main working language is Korean. The only problem? Eli’s friend doesn’t speak Korean.

“This man told them he bilingual and can speak korean,” Eli writes in the caption. “im dyin…he dont know a lick of korean.”

At one point, the friend even clarifies if any English would be spoken while working at the job. The interviewer responds that the primary language of business would be Korean.

“Okay, that’s even great—even greater,” the friend responds, with Eli laughing in the background.

In the comments section, many users made jokes about the situation.

“He better get on Duolingo,” wrote a user.

“My boi then pulled up to the job like ‘Hakuna matata,’” joked another.

“That boy finna be on Google translate the whole shift,” added a third.

Knowing a second language is rare in the United States. According to a 2019 article in the Washington Post, 56% of Europeans can converse in 2 or more languages. In contrast, only around 20% of Americans feel comfortable in two languages.

Back on TikTok, some users expressed sympathy for the friend.

“I feel him,” offered a commenter. “Because those jobs don’t hire unless you know 10 languages.”

“You never know what you’re capable of if you don’t try,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eli via TikTok comment.