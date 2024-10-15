‘They refuse to pay for it!’: Hyundai driver takes car in for oil change at Jiffy Lube, says they left with $11K of damage

When it comes time for an oil change, it might be tempting to go to a fast-service oil change location.

Featured Video

As noted by American Dream Auto Protect, these are businesses that prioritize quick oil changes, occasionally also providing additional services such as fluid checks and basic vehicle inspections.

While these places may be convenient, their service isn’t always the best. For example, one former worker at one of these establishments admitted he felt continually pressured to upsell people, which would include selling them products they did not need. Another mechanic claimed that a woman entered his shop after getting her oil changed at one of these locations, only to find that, due to an error on their part, the engine was now covered in oil and presented a fire risk.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after calling out the chain Jiffy Lube following an incident that he claims was the chain’s fault.

Advertisement

What did Jiffy Lube do to this driver’s engine?

In a video with over 218,000 views, TikTok user Johnny (@hbrvlifestyle) shows a car that appears to have fluid dripping out of it.

“A Jiffy Lube Oil Change May cost you your car!” he writes in the text overlaying the video. “$11,000 worth of damage!! They refuse to pay for it!”

In another video, the TikToker elaborated on what happened.

Advertisement

According to Johnny, he had a good relationship with a local Jiffy Lube in Lake Elsinore, California, frequenting the location to get his car’s oil change and fix other issues.

In late September, he took his car to the location to get the oil changed. Once it was done, he left and began to drive. After a bit of driving, he slowly went over a speed bump in a residential area.

“All of a sudden, the car dies,” he says. “The oil light turns on, and the car dies, and I’m going down the hill while I’m doing this—and I have no brakes, no power. And, I rolled right through an intersection where there’s stop signs and cross traffic and all kinds of things.”

Once he managed to get the car to a safe stop, he determined that there was no oil in his car.

Advertisement

After contacting Jiffy Lube, he managed to convince them to tow the car back to the location, where Johnny says a manager named Jason admitted that it was a problem caused by the actions of Jiffy Lube.

“The manager Jason there—nice guy—was telling me basically that it was their fault because they didn’t tighten the oil plug,” he explains.

While he thought that the Jiffy Lube had now resolved the issue, his problems continued when his car died yet again, this time on the freeway. Upon taking it to the Hyundai dealership, he was told the car needed a new motor, which would cost around $12,000. Johnny says that this problem was caused by the actions of Jiffy Lube.

Other customers speak out

Some commenters reported similar issues after visiting the chain.

Advertisement

“I took my volvo to jiffy lube 1 time and it started leaking oil. Found they torqued my oil filter on wayy to hard and it started leaking,” said a commenter. “Alot of cars have oil pressure gauges buried in the menu.”

“Drained a buddies brand new Z71. Did not put oil back in. Sent him on his way,” alleged another. “He had to get a lawyer to get a new engine.”

“I drove home after a jiffy lube oil change they put the wrong oil filter and it was leaking oil the whole way home almost killed my engine,” stated a third. “i been doing my own oil change since.”

Advertisement

In the comments section, users offered ways for Johnny to go about resolving the problem.

“Call them. Thay will fix it if it was their fault. Could have been defective oil filter or double gasket,” wrote a user.

“Get a lawyer. Sue them for a brand new motor,” added a second.

Advertisement

“Go through your insurance,” suggested an additional TikToker. “You’ll have to pay your detucible but you may get it back cause your insurance will likely go after jiffy lube.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnny via TikTok and Instagram DM and Jiffy Lube via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.