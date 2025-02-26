‘Look how bad they want us in the air’: Woman checks flight prices. Uh, why are they so low?



With 98 aviation accidents reported so far in 2025, it’s no surprise that flight-safety is at the top of every American’s mind.

Featured Video

Taking this into account, one woman claims that airlines may have taken note, dropping airfare prices drastically.

“They are selling tickets to heaven,” her audience jokes.

TikToker Tiff (@s3xxytiff) turned to her platform to share the recently discovered shocking costs. In just an 8-second clip, the self-proclaimed entrepreneur walks viewers through JetBlue’s newly released flight calendar and its fares. Pinned at over 1 million views, the clip has gained quite the traction with over 45,400 likes.

Advertisement

“Very questionable, but I’ll still fly,” captions the TikTok.

Tiff sits at her desk and turns her camera toward her computer screen. She zooms-in on the individual prices of each day, each lower than what anyone could expect.

“I’m not gonna say nothing else, but look how bad they want us in the air,” Tiff says.

How low are the prices?

Sixty-nine dollars marks the average flight price throughout the 31-day month Tiff was examining. With the highest-priced flight being $184, Tiff had no specifications chosen for when or when she was flying. Yet, this still doesn’t distract from just how low the cost of flights were listed.

Advertisement

“Y’all, just how bad they want us in the air,” Tiff says, concluding her video.

Audience member’s joked at the discourse, believing these companies many be desperate in correlation to the recent increase in negative publicity.

“They just might get me up there,” a viewer said, receiving 24,900 likes.

“It’s cause nobody going no where,” another added.

Advertisement

And they aren’t entirely wrong. According to the U.S. airport system, there has been a sharp decline in flight passengers throughout the first half on January. However, this drop is pretty common aligning with the usual seasonal low post the holidays.

In contrast, it’s actually projected that March will reach over 2.6 million daily passengers nationally, higher than years previous.

What about other airlines?

“I just checked Delta and they do not want us in the air,” one viewer mentioned.

Advertisement

Because Tiff’s original video only spoke on JetBlue’s pricing, many viewers took it upon themselves to scour other airline’s for similar decreases in fares. Unfortunately, they were unable to see similar trends across the board.

As of this spring, the average dometic flight will cost more than $400, which falls similar to previous years. Yet, there has been a slight decline in prices in the Midwest and South.

“Southwest does not want me in the air, the ticket prices are so high,” another viewer claimed.

Comparing January 2025 to its 2024 counterpart, U.S. airfares have increased by 7.1%, regardless of the rapid growth in media-covered aviation incidents. All that being said, it seems like maybe JetBlue is one of few airlines with such low costs at this time.

Advertisement

Why are JetBlue’s prices so low?

“If this is JetBlue, JetBlue always has this sale,” viewers claimed.

One detail Tiff may have not noticed prior to posting her video was that JetBlue has a series of seasonal sales, one of which is its birthday sale.

JetBlue’s 25th birthday sale opened in February 2025, offering some flights for as low as $25. The sale remains valid for most travel between February 20 and June 11, 2025 with few dates not included.

Advertisement

The dates of this sale align perfectly with Tiff’s viral video. But while Tiff didn’t outline exactly what dates she was looking at, based on the 31 days listed on the calendar, it can be presumed it was March. Which falls perfectly within the limitations of the JetBlue birthday sale.

So while there may be a correlation between the increase in flight-anxiety, or aerophobia, it does not mean there is a direct causation between the two currently.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiff (@s3xxytiff) via TikTok direct message for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to JetBlue via media communications email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

