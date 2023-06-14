Recent DoorDash promotions offering customers the prospect of either a free or heavily discounted food item have sent popular franchise restaurant chains into pure pandemonium. And the sandwich sub shop Jersey Mike’s happens to be the focus of one of the latest viral discounts.

Jersey Mike’s subs also launched a similar promotion that culminated in frenzied stores teaming with customers and delivery drivers, as employees scrambled to fulfill all of the sandwich requests that rolled in.

One TikToker, Brooklyn Drawdy (@brooklynndrawdy) posted a clip that’s accrued over 112,000 likes showing a Jersey Mike’s employee holding a wad of receipts.

Drawdy, who records the video from the inside of a Jersey Mike’s location, writes in a text overlay of the clip: “These Jersey Mikes are fighting for their life with the $25 off $12 promo code on DoorDash.”

The promotion that the TikTok user is referring to is one that was introduced in June of 2023. According to slick deals, the promotion lasted for 2 days, June 7 and June 8 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on each day. Customers who used the promo code “JERSEY” when placing an order for Jersey Mike’s via DoorDash were able to get $25 off of their order on the app, if they spent $12 or more. Which effectively met that people could get up to $25 for free food from the popular sandwich chain.

Judging from the mound of what appears to be new order tickets that the Jersey Mike’s employee dumps onto the counter in Drawdy’s video, it would seem like a good number of people were cognizant of this deal.

This is yet another instance where the promotion, which was created in part with popular food blogger video Keith Lee, purportedly culminated in a Jersey Mike’s location becoming inundated with orders between the hours of 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

There were some locations that were receiving so many orders, that customers had to sift through tickets themselves in order to find the meals that they had placed through the app promotion, and then give those tickets to workers to complete.

What’s more, is that there were Jersey Mike’s employees who said that they were never made aware of the promotion, so they were caught off guard by the massive influx of orders that descended upon the stores they worked in. The Daily Dot has reached out to Jersey Mike’s and Doordash via email, and Drawdy via TikTok comment for further information.

According to some, the stress of fulfilling the deluge of DoorDash orders was too much: “A girl quit in the location I picked up from. Apparently, they didn’t give the employees ANY notice at all.”

One commenter who saw Drawdy’s post said that the location they worked at disabled DoorDash orders during that time: “My store turned off their DoorDash orders.”

Another said that they were able to successfully place an order and have it delivered to them shortly after learning about it: “I saw Keith Lee’s video about it a little after 5 and managed to get my order delivered pretty quick”

“No amount of employees or supplies would’ve prepared us, orders were just coming in back to back. You can only make so many sandwiches at once,” another wrote.