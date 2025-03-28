‘Ever wonder what they say about you?’: Woman takes her Jeep Wrangler into the dealership. Then she catches the worker on her dashcam

A woman captures dealership workers on dashcam talking negatively about her while servicing her Jeep Wrangler.

Featured Video

TikTok user Moriah (@okaymoriah) posted a video with her discovery on Saturday. In the video, which has amassed more than 151,000 views, Moriah reveals what she learned from reviewing her dashcam footage after a recent trip to the dealership.

“Do you guys ever wonder what they’re saying about you or your car when you go to a car dealership?” Moriah asks. “Get a dashcam.”

What did Moriah hear and see on the dashcam?

For reference, Moriah shows a snapshot of the inside of her Wrangler, which is adorned with artificial ivy and flowers. “Yes, there is ivy and flowers wrapped around the entire inside frame,” she says.

Advertisement

The video then cuts to the dashcam video. Two dealership employees are inside the vehicle discussing the ivy. “She got ivy in her roof,” says one employee. “It’s all over,” replies the second employee, sounding annoyed. “It’s all the way in the back, around the windows and doors.”

A second clip shows a dealership employee making a personal phone call in her front seat.

A third clip shows a different dealership employee on a test drive with her vehicle cursing at another driver. It also looks like he rifles through Moriah’s center console, although it’s unclear what he’s looking for. At the end of the video, Moriah believes the employee finally notices the camera.

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage at Moriah’s dashcam footage.

Advertisement

“Please tell me you reported the snooping Tom,” wrote one viewer.

“Going through the center console is insane,” agreed a second viewer.

“I have a Wrangler and for some reason people get mad if you do anything other than add big tires to it. God forbid anything feminine. As if it’s their money,” wrote a third viewer.

Another person said, “Baby you a lil too calm for me, not gonna lie.”

Advertisement

However, some viewers thought the second clip of the worker making a personal call was a bit heartwarming.

“But the one guy that FaceTimed his girl because he knew she would do the same was sweet,” wrote one viewer. Moriah replied, “That one was cute to me.”

Dealership employees test-driving cars

This is a fairly common story. Last year, a woman went viral after expressing outrage that her vehicle, which was supposed to be at the dealership for repairs, was on the road. Of course, many viewers in the comments section pointed out that it’s routine for dealership or auto shop workers to test drive vehicles they are repairing.

Advertisement

However, that’s not to say that sometimes dealership workers don’t take advantage of this practice. For instance, a woman got her car back from the dealership only to find an extra 12,000 miles on the odometer. Some commenters on that video concluded the dealership might’ve been using her vehicle as a loaner. Others suggested it was a simple typo.

If you think a dealership employee was deliberately joyriding in your vehicle, there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. According to car news site Jalopnik, dashcam is one thing you can employ to safeguard yourself against this kind of behavior. If you get the evidence, you can report it to the dealership and allow them the chance to resolve the matter.

In an update posted on Tuesday, Moriah said the dealership manager reached out to her and let her know he talked to the employee she caught on camera rummaging through her console. The employee stated he was looking for a pen, which Moriah said made sense because the pen she kept in the console was missing when she picked up her car.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, the employee received a reprimand but ultimately was not fired for the incident. Moriah said the manager refunded her the cost of her services for that day and she also received a coupon for some additional services in the future. “UPDATE,” she wrote in the caption. “They made it right.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Moriah via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.