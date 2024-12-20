‘I now have to wait at the gas station’: Driver gets stranded after Jeep Wagoneer decides to do a software update

A Jeep Wagoneer owner aired their frustrations with the vehicle’s update protocol after an unfortunate experience. They claim that the software push came at an inopportune time, forcing them to wait longer than they had anticipated at a gas station.

Featured Video

Redditor u/Devin-Chaboyer223 posted a picture of their vehicle’s infotainment screen to the site’s r/mildlyinfuriating sub delineating the update progress. Appended to this photograph was a caption further explaining their gripes with the Jeep Wagoneer.

According to OP, who works at a Chrysler dealership, they weren’t given the option to decline the update either. While they found a silver lining, mentioning that they’re an hourly employee, several users sympathized with their ire.

The update message reads as follows: “Software Update is installing. Backup camera, radio, SOS, and several driving features will be unavailable during the update.” The messaging is segmented by a progress bar in the photograph.

Advertisement

Next, the verbiage continues with a warning to not operate the Wagoneer. “Vehicle should not be driven, and should remain in PARK or with parking brake engaged,” it reads.

Some users highlighted how the inability to delay software updates could be a massive liability.

“This is wild. Is there an overwrite for emergency situations. Imagine having to drive to the hospital for a medical emergency,” one user thought. “Or trying to drive away from potential violence and this [expletive] pops up.”

Advertisement

However, another commenter pointed to the specific messaging on the Wagoneer’s infotainment system. They said it indicates that the vehicle can more than likely be driven in an emergency situation. “It says the car shouldn’t be driven, not that it can’t. Bells and whistles may be nonfunctional, but it will probably still work as a car,” they argued.

This isn’t the first time a car owner has hopped on social media to malign software updates. One “sweaty” Tesla driver said they were stuck inside a 103-degree car for an inordinate amount of time. That’s because their vehicle’s software update ended up taking longer than expected.

Not wanting to potentially interfere with the car’s system and risk impeding its performance, they stayed put. Tesla specifically writes on its website that users are unable to operate their vehicle whilst a software update is in progress.

Advertisement

“During the install phase, the fully downloaded software update is installed on your vehicle. You cannot drive during the install phase as a safety measure,” the site reads.

Furthermore, the EV manufacturer writes that its cars won’t even charge during an update, even if it’s plugged in.

Why did this Jeep Wagoneer randomly start updating?

Mopar, an affiliate under Jeep’s parent company Stellantis, states on its website that some Wagoneer vehicles are outfitted with over-the-air update functionality.

Advertisement

These over-the-air software pushes are “automatically” sent to vehicles. “On select MY13 vehicles and beyond10, software updates are sent automatically to the vehicle over the air once available,” the site reads.

Furthermore, FCA Group, now known as Stellantis, says drivers should refrain from operating their vehicles once a software update is pushed to the vehicle. It explicitly states that commuters “do NOT update software while driving.”

Additionally, navigation, SOS, backup camera, and other infotainment features will not be available while an update is in progress. Updates can take up to 45 minutes. It’s for this reason that vehicle owners are urged to pick the “safest and most convenient time to complete the update.”

Some Uconnect (the software featured in Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Chrysler cars) users have complained about update issues.

Advertisement

Redditors in this thread complained about not being able to disable over-the-air update functionality. Others said that they want to hold off on updating their car after hearing reports of vehicles being stuck in “update limbo.”

This sounds similar to the gripe this Jeep 4xe Wrangler driver shared on a forum. They penned that their car’s Uconnect software was stuck in a “boot loop” after initiating an update. Another user in the Jeep Garage forum said they were also a victim of the dreaded Uconnect boot loop.

Reddit can’t help but laugh

One commenter, in response to u/Devin-Chaboyer223’s post, says untimely software updates may become a new slasher flick trope. “This is going to be the new horror movie trope when they’re running from the killer and the car won’t start. But instead it needs a software update,” they joked.

Advertisement

Someone else detailed another scenario that feels ripped straight from a dystopian story. “Thank you for your request to use the vehicle’s airbag. Our terms and conditions have recently changed; please read and accept them before proceeding with your crash,” they said.

Another user speculated that driver security features on vehicles may become subscription-based. “Thank you for accepting the updated terms, unfortunately your subscription to Safety+ has expired, please update your credit card information,” they said.

“Oh you wanna use your seat belt? First you just need to sign up for our gold platinum silver glittery fairy dust subscription service,” a further Redditor joked. “With double points for every person you eject through your windshield.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep via email and u/Devin-Chaboyer223 via Reddit DM for further comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.