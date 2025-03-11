‘I would die if i suddenly saw that’: Woman opens gas gasket of Jeep Renegade. Then she notices a hidden ‘Jeep Easter egg’

Modern vehicles come with many features of which drivers might not be immediately aware. As a result, car owners frequently find themselves discovering new features about their car months, or even years, after buying it.

Featured Video

For example, one Genesis driver posted a video talking about how she learned her car has a posture-correction feature. A different driver, this time behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger, also shared how they discovered that the car had fake exhaust noises.

Some of these features can be helpful or amusing. Others can take drivers by surprise, as recently revealed by TikTok user @ohsoretro in a video with over 91,000 views.

What’s odd about this Jeep’s gas tank?

In her video, the TikToker shows an open fuel door in a Jeep vehicle. To the bottom right, there’s something that has been molded into the design.

Advertisement

“Why does my jeep have this? I noticed while pumping gas,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video.

Upon closer inspection, the design to which the TikToker is referring is a fake spider, which appears to be built into the design of the gas tank area. The spider also has a speech bubble and is saying the words, “Ciao, baby!”

Why do Jeep gas tanks have spiders?

Vehicles made by Jeep are known for having plentiful Easter eggs that drivers will discover over the course of owning their car.

Advertisement

In this case, the spider saying, “Ciao, baby!” appears to only exist on versions of the Jeep Renegade.

There is some debate about the purpose or intention of this spider, though many believe it has something to do with the company Fiat.

In short, the car is built in Italy alongside the Fiat 500X. Fiat also produced a car called the Spider. A spider saying “Ciao, baby!” can be seen as a tribute to the other car manufacturer and the country in which it was produced.

Advertisement

In the comments section, several users said they’re not the biggest fans of this addition, with some saying that Jeep should focus less on Easter eggs and more on the quality of their vehicles.

“No wonder Jeeps life spans are so low, they worry about easter eggs than perfection,” wrote a user.

“I would die if i suddenly saw that,” added another.

Advertisement

“My Jeep renegade has this hidden Easter egg. I am one that’s terrified of spiders but mine has grown on me,” revealed a third. “I’ve named him Sergio – I say hi when I pump gas and he says ‘Caio baby.’”

The Daily Dot reached out to @ohsoretro via TikTok DM and comment, and Jeep via email.