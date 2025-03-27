‘MAZDA CX-5!!!!!!’: Woman realizes she needs to buy a new car. Then she asks viewers what the best car for girls is

A woman realized she needed to upgrade to a new car. So she asked her TikTok audience to suggest cars that are suitable for women.

TikTok user Makenzi Rempel (@makenzirempel) posted the video with her question on March 24. It has since amassed more than 646,000 views.

“If you have a car, and you love it, can you please let me know what car you have?” Rempel says to start the video. “I think it’s time for us to buy a new car. I am quite sad about it, because I love my Jeep Liberty. I’m looking for something kind of similar, and I need your suggestions.”

What are Rempel’s requirements in a new vehicle? She is looking to prioritize style, reliability, and safety. “I want something super safe, because hopefully it will be something that I drive around with my future children,” she says. “Also, that being said, I want it to be bigger and be able to fit all the kids in.”

Rempel says she’s willing to pay more for a luxury vehicle that will last a long time and also look nice when she goes to her wedding photography assignments. However, she says she also needs something sporty enough to suit her camping and other travel habits.

What cars is Rempel looking at buying?

One vehicle she is considering is the Volvo XC40. “If anybody has that and loves it—or doesn’t love it—let me know, because I think we’re going to look at some cars today. and that’s one that I want to see,” she says.

“I want it to be something that I can take to the beach, take on a road trip,” she says. “Something really cute and like Hot Sexy Mom Car. But also really functional and something I can like throw my surfboards in. But something that is like hot. I feel like you guys will get me.”

She acknowledges that Jeep is known for issues, but she said the Liberty did at least last her 10 years.

“Anyway, wish me luck today going car shopping,” she says. “If you have a car that you love and that matches all the things I was talking about, let me know in the comments.”

@makenzirempel Going shopping for a new car lmk what I should be looking for pls🩷 ♬ original sound – Makenzi Rempel

Viewers weigh in on the best family cars

In the comments section, viewers offered their recommendations for cars Rempel might consider purchasing.

“MAZDA CX-5!!!” wrote one user, rather enthusiastically.

A second user wrote, “Toyota RAV4!!! Best car ever!!!! Super reliable and never needed to get anything other than an oil change.”

A third user wrote, “I have a Honda CR-V and LOVE it.”

Several people recommended the Toyota 4Runner, even though Rempel did state in the video she wasn’t interested in it. “4Runner!” wrote one user. “It’s my second one because my first died at 300k miles.” This impressed Rempel, even though she’s concerned about the 4Runner’s rugged exterior.

What are the best cars for moms?

Since Rempel mentioned hauling around her future kids, let’s figure out what are considered the best SUV models for moms. According to Car and Driver, the number one family SUV on the market is the 2025 Kia Telluride, followed by the 2026 Kia EV9 and the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The magazine also recognizes the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid as the top hybrid SUV for families.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rempel via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Jeep parent company Stellantis via email for comment.

