‘SCARES ME EVERYTIME’: Jeep driver gets behind the wheel. Then she’s shocked by what this button does

A Jeep Compass driver got behind the wheel and was disturbed by the auto start/stop feature.

Featured Video

TikTok user Landry Kelley (@landryekelley) is the proud owner of a Jeep Compass. However, she posted a video on Dec. 2 that contains her biggest gripe with the vehicle so far. And that is the fact that she forgets to press the button disabling the vehicle’s auto start/stop feature.

Kelley films herself pushing the button. “Whoever invented this deserves jail time,” she writes in the on-screen text. In the caption, she adds, “Like, hello? (Love my car, though.)

Why does Jeep driver hate this button?

According to Varta Automotive, automatic start-stop systems are intended to promote fuel efficiency. Essentially, they’re supposed to help you save gas by stopping your car’s engine when it stops for a certain amount of time, such as when you’re sitting at a stoplight or in the drive-thru.

Advertisement

When you are in one of those situations, the car shuts off power to the engine while maintaining power to other parts of the car. Once you hit the clutch, the system automatically turns the engine back on and you get moving again. However, this system apparently takes some getting used to.

Some people are so averse to the function that, like Kelley, they turn it off every time they get into their vehicle. One Reddit user said they “couldn’t be happier” to have received a notification from their Jeep Compass that the system could no longer operate.

Viewers weigh in on auto start/stop

The video has amassed more than 4.4 million views. In the comments, users vented their own frustration with the start/stop feature.

Advertisement

“SCARES ME EVERY TIME,” wrote one user. “I be thinking the car broke or something.”

A second user wrote, “It’s muscle memory to just click it when I get in my car at this point.” Kelley replied, “Girl, I am having to train myself to do that.”

Someone else said, “The number of times my car wouldn’t restart when the light turned green I cannot even count.”

Another user said, “Scared me so bad I had to permanently turn it off.” Kelley wrote back, “Omg howwww?”

Advertisement

CJ Pony Parts notes that you can temporarily disable auto start/stop systems in most vehicles. However, not every method is permanent. “Fortunately, there are aftermarket autostop eliminators that will turn this feature off permanently,” the blog post states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelley via TIkTok comment for comment. We also reached out to Jeep via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.