Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration at the Chiefs vs. Bills game is the mood—and meme—of this week

This weekend the Buffalo Bills went head to head with the Taylor Swift Chiefs—I mean, the Kansas City Chiefs (I’ve got to write that down)—in a massive playoff game, and there was a whole host of fans in the stands to support their favorites on the road to the Superbowl, despite the freezing cold temperatures.

Still, no one was quite as pumped as Jason Kelce: brother of Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce and man of the people.

Jason—a center lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, who played their last game of the season this past week—has been all over the news recently due to rumors surrounding his potential retirement after thirteen years in the sport.

Still, these rumors haven’t dampened his love of the game, or his love of supporting his family, as the football star was going all out to cheer on his little brother, losing his mind (and his shirt) in the process.

Jason was seen shirtless and pounding back beer (relatable) while cheering and dancing (again, relatable). At one point, he even jumped clean out of the VIP box he and the Kelce squad was viewing the game from down into the stands, where he was met with swarms of fans from the opposing team who were still wildly excited to see him (less relatable, I have bad knees).

As you can imagine, the sight quickly became a viral moment online thanks to the pure absurdity of it all:

CBS cutting to Taylor Swift only to have Jason Kelce shirtless in the background chugging a beer is glorious. pic.twitter.com/aSCWfTGfOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

Taylor’s reaction in the back to Jason Kelce jumping into the crowd 😂😱 pic.twitter.com/qB12ZIWXH3 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 22, 2024

I’m sorry, but the only sensible Super Bowl halftime show is Taylor Swift singing while Jason Kelce dances shirtless. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 22, 2024

The Jason Kelce/Taylor Swift/Goat screaming mash-up no one asked for, but the world needs. pic.twitter.com/GFK3qA1akj — Sarah Sci (@sarahybethy) January 22, 2024

When the NFL season is over they should invite Travis and Jason Kelce to host SNL together with musical guest Taylor Swift…… — andrew dallos (@adallos) January 22, 2024

Oh okay so when Jason Kelce does it everyone loves it but when I do it it’s “time to go home” pic.twitter.com/y80wsuru7d — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce went full "Man of the People" last night jumping out of the suite after the game and lifting up a little girl with a Taylor Swift sign so she could say hi to her….legit might cry 🥹 this dude is too awesome….Philly had a good onepic.twitter.com/SiwAveLYWX — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 22, 2024

just gonna leave this here… pic.twitter.com/2MBYJJERym — tess :) (@reputession13) January 21, 2024

Yes, you read that last tweet right—the man even carried a small fan from the OPPOSING team up to meet Taylor, because he’s clearly the best:

Jason Kelce is a class act👏



Above everything, he's a dad!#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/GQFhrFyUKy — Bills Mafia (@BillsMafia_App) January 22, 2024 And speaking of Taylor, the virality of this moment has also started an important conversation about the way fans have reacted to Jason’s celebrations versus Taylor’s, and the way it says…quite a bit about fans:

if you think Jason Kelce going bonkers at a football game is cool, but are annoyed by Taylor Swift cheering, you might just hate women — Kayla Knapp (@TheKaylaKnapp) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce cheering for his brother's team: AMAZING SUPPORTIVE AND HILARIOUS



Taylor Swift cheering for her boyfriend's team: SHAMELESS ANNOYING ATTENTION WHORE — Helleanor Rigby (@Mom_Overboard) January 22, 2024

what they won’t tell you is that this is actually the ideal male body type https://t.co/Jhf2cW2Jqk — jenna🌹 (@jennnnarose) January 22, 2024

Still, the best reactions to the moment are probably from Jason’s family themselves, with his wife none too happy about him jumping from that height:

Jason Kelce’s wife did not want him jumping out of the suite



“Jason, Kylie said get your ass back in here”



💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/4je4oXKnvu — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

And he also shared a text quoting his daughter, whose reaction was, somehow, all of us:

Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!! pic.twitter.com/HzKiGRMFwm — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 22, 2024 In conclusion, Dads: getting emotional about football while embarrassing their kids since the dawn of time.