‘Dated and expensive’: Woman contemplates trading her car in for a Toyota RAV4 hybrid. Then she asks if viewers recommend them

Car shopping is stressful enough on its own. Add in rising prices, confusing options, and pressure to pick the “right” one—and it’s no wonder people turn to the internet for help.

That’s exactly what TikTok user Salma Yacoub (@salami4prez) did before heading to the dealership.

In a recent video, she asked a very specific question: Should I trade in my current car for a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

“Does anyone have a Toyota RAV4, specifically the hybrid version?” Yacoub asked viewers. “If you do, would you recommend it?”

She added that she was just about to go to the dealership and was feeling nervous: “I am terrified of making such a big decision, so please let me know.”

Do experts recommend the Toyota RAV4 hybrid?

The short answer is yes—most experts do. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is consistently ranked highly on the list of compact hybrid SUVs.

Car and Driver gave the 2025 model an 8 out of 10, praising its fuel economy, smooth ride, and roomy interior.

One of the biggest draws is the mileage. The RAV4 Hybrid gets around 41 MPG in the city and 38 on the highway, which is hard to beat in its class.

Kelley Blue Book even said it’s the publisher’s “favorite weapons in the battle to reduce trips to the gas pump.”

It also comes with a reputation for longevity. Toyota’s hybrid systems have been around for decades, and many owners report getting well past 200,000 miles with minimal issues.

That said, experts do mention a few trade-offs—like slightly more road noise than some competitors and a touchscreen interface that’s not exactly cutting-edge.

But overall, the RAV4 Hybrid checks a lot of boxes for everyday drivers, especially those looking to save on fuel without switching to a full EV.

In the comments, some users offered practical advice—especially when it comes to weighing the hybrid’s long-term value.

“Before getting the hybrid, do the math,” one person said. “Your break-even gas savings—assuming you drive 15k miles a year—is about year 7. People don’t even keep cars for that long.”

Others had different concerns. “It’s a great car,” someone wrote, “but to me they’re so boring inside, which is why I didn’t choose it. They feel dated too.”

Still, not everyone agreed. One RAV4 Hybrid owner gave it a glowing review, writing: “10/10 the best car! I don’t drive like crazy and just got gas for the first time in 3 and a half weeks. Also it drives very smooth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and Yacoub via email for comment.

