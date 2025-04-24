‘This is good advertisement’: Woman cooks up potatoes on Blackstone Grill. Then she shuts the lid with her phone inside

A woman recording an overhead angle of her meal prep on a Blackstone grill almost added an extra ingredient: her smartphone.

Coral (@ravenink) uploaded a video of her mistake in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 5 million views.

In the clip, she shows how she ended up closing the apparatus with her recording device still inside. This gave an intimate view of her sizzling potatoes. Surprisingly, no damage was done to her phone in the process.

Coral begins her video with a recording of her preparing food on a grill. It appears she left her phone inside the grill as she moved the grub around. However, she inadvertently closes the lid of the cooking apparatus with her phone still inside.

“The moment I forgot I was recording and closed my phone in the Blackstone for almost 5 minutes,” the TikToker writes. Her device was attached to the top of the grill and it records the cut up potatoes she was preparing for several minutes.

Thankfully, the heat didn’t adversely affect her device or cause its battery to explode or any of its circuitry to overheat.

‘I’d be requesting to be paid for advertisement.’

Several users, such as this one, wanted to know what type of phone Coral was using. “This is a good advertisement for whatever phone you have. 100% I’d be requesting to be paid for advertisement for phone quality,” they penned.

Numerous people pointed out that Coral has a pro model iPhone device. “It’s an iPhone 3 cameras one of the pro models,” one said.

Another echoed, “She has an iPhone.”

Once maligned for manufacturing feeble, shatter-happy devices, Apple’s iPhone has seen a number of upgrades throughout the years. For instance when the iPhone 4 first debuted, the Cupertino-based tech company was criticized for its “antennagate” scandal. The company had built the smartphone’s wireless antenna into the metal casing around the device.

While an elegant design choice, usability became a problem. That’s because physically holding the device blocked the antenna signal, leading to dropped phone calls and poor receptions. This meant that the phone didn’t work so well as…a phone.

To rectify the issue, Apple gave iPhone 4 buyers free bumper cases to place around their devices.

Stronger?

Earlier iPhone models were also notorious for suffering cracked screens rather easily. Despite dropping devices from relatively short distances, frustrated owners reported shock and dismay at their pricey new pieces of tech being so shatter-prone.

It became a running joke in the consumer tech community, too. Like this unfortunate iPhone buyer who waited in line for the latest Apple release. Seconds after making his purchase, he ended up dropping the phone on live TV, shattering its screen.

Throughout the years, however, Apple implemented design changes, making some models more stalwart than previous iterations. This made their phones a little less prone to experiencing the shattered glass effect.

However, some iPhone customers’ve expressed that Apple’s latest releases aren’t exactly formidable, either. One Reddit user slammed the build quality of the iPhone 11 in this post. Apple has chronicled repair statistics for its iPhones throughout the years, which suggests its designs have become more durable.

Between 2015 and 2022, the tech giant wrote that “out-of-warranty repair rates were down by 38%.” Furthermore, “overall repairs for accidental damage have decreased by 44%.” The chain writes that this change occurred ever since it introduced “improved enclosures starting with the iPhone 7.”

Are iPhones prone to overheating?

While Coral’s phone didn’t exhibit any issues with overheating, others purportedly weren’t so lucky.

One iPhone customer penned in this Apple forum post that their device ended up getting hot with just normal usage.

Furthermore, one Redditor in a separate post wrote that they have been a regular iPhone user since 2007. They stated that their devices have consistently had hiccups whilst using them in direct sunlight.

Consequently, the phones have exhibited signs of slowdown and have become hot to the touch during use. Yahoo! Tech also reported that with the release of the iPhone 15, the company issued an update designed to address heating issues. “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” the outlet reported Apple as stating.

Yahoo! said that even after the update, there were still iPhone users who had overheating issues with their devices. The author of the piece stated that they have an iPhone 15 Pro Max device, but haven’t noticed it running unbearably hot. This suggests the problem is on a per-device or per-user basis.

Numerous folks who replied to Coral’s video said they were shocked to see her iPhone still in one piece after the close-up cooking shot. “Lmfaooo girl I’m surprised we ain’t burn uppppp,” one penned.

Another replied that they accidentally put their phone in a similar situation, and feared their device would explode. “One time my phone accidentally fell in the oven as I was putting food in there. I thought I was going to blow up,” they said.

Someone else thought there was no way the device was an iPhone, based on their own experiences. “Must not be an iPhone, cause the minute mine goes 2° over room temp it’s shutting down,” they wrote.

However, Coral explained what she believes protected her device from certain doom. “Low temps + my phone holder saved it,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via email and Coral via TikTok comment for further information.



