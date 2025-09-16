“Real sinister energy”: People either love or hate the iPhone’s “evil red clock”

Last weekend revealed that social media users are split on what they call the iPhone’s “evil red clock” that appears by their bed at night. Some find the red lighting on a black background to be intensely creepy at exactly the wrong time, while others appreciate it for waking them up less than a bright white screen.

Featured Video

Either way, there seems to be no in-between when it comes to the red clock.

The iPhone’s red clock: Pure evil or good sleep hygiene?

The new iOS 17 comes with an iPhone feature that turns your lock screen into a nighttime bedside clock. When it’s on its side and charging and detects low light, the phone will automatically display a clock in all red on a black background.

Advertisement

This is the nighttime version of StandBy mode, similar to the Nightstand Mode with Apple Watch. Its purpose is not to portend the end of all things, but to wake you up as little as possible when you look at it. The red light dilates your eyes less, making it easier to fall back asleep after glancing at the clock.

Unfortunately, this may have the opposite impact for those who were not expecting it. Humans have long associated that combination of black and red (especially in that shade) with evil, terrible things. Red is the color of blood and fire, and displaying it on a black void that reminds you of the inevitability of death is nightmare fuel for some.

“Why is that even an option?” asked TikToker @bkharthun. “And why is it red? It’s the scariest thing ever, especially, it’s always at night. It’s always when you are going to bed, and it just happens to turn sideways, and then you see the scariest clock of all time.”

Advertisement

If you do hate it, there are multiple ways to disable the red clock. You can go into StandBy mode settings and mess with the visuals, or, as one X user pointed out, just lock the screen orientation.

“This is why you always have the orientation lock on,” @CupK8y said. “The evil clock can’t get you if your screen is locked vertical.”

“I thought my phone was in the end times”

Advertisement

Many X users agree that the “evil red clock” is a jump scare that needs to go. This includes @tashteshtish, who posted on Friday saying that “i hate when you leave your phone on the side and it brings up that red evil clock.”

She inadvertently revealed something pent up in iPhone users, gaining over 5.8 million views with that simple text post. Thousands commented to air their opinions on the clock, which skewed heavily negative.

“Red evil clock” is so accurate of a description 😭 https://t.co/aiZkR1Mx0m — Jay (@340vybez) September 13, 2025

“’Red evil clock’ is so accurate of a description,” said @340vybez.

Advertisement

first time i got the evil clock i thought my phone was in the end times https://t.co/BCpiQZmaGB — not angel™️ (●´ω｀●) (@angelf4nclub) September 14, 2025

User @angelf4nclub claimed, “first time i got the evil clock i thought my phone was in the end times.”

someone needs to study why this clock is so ominous like it’s gotta be more than just the red and black?? this thing has a real sinister energy to it https://t.co/GEmrNmUYAk pic.twitter.com/S4hjaJKGOV — Plum ✨💜 (@kimwav3) September 14, 2025

Meanwhile, @kimwav3 thinks that “someone needs to study why this clock is so ominous, like it’s gotta be more than just the red and black?? This thing has a real sinister energy to it.”

Advertisement

There are, however, those who appreciate the red clock for not keeping them up at night.

I love evil red clock, it’s actually great for being able to check the time and not get fully waken up https://t.co/srktLKWnjA — Hidden448 (@wren97885) September 14, 2025

“I love evil red clock, it’s actually great for being able to check the time and not get fully waken up,” wrote @wren97885.

sorry I am actually a massive fan of the red evil clock https://t.co/mETamtSbOn — hannah 🌸 (@hahahanners) September 14, 2025

Advertisement

User @hahahanners declared, “Sorry, I am actually a massive fan of the red evil clock.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.