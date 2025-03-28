‘Every night me listening to white noise to sleep’: Woman warns never sleep with your iPhone charging. Then she pulls out an electromagnetic radiation detector

A mom on TikTok recently warned people not to fall asleep with their phones under the pillow by using an electromagnetic radiation detector. However, not everyone was convinced.

Featured Video

The PSA from stay-at-home-mom Emily (@themommaem) gathered more than 369,000 views. In the caption, she wrote, “And to think I used to sleep with my phone plugged in and under my pillow.”

In the video, the mom addresses her viewers, saying, “You know how they tell you not to sleep with your phone near your head when it’s charging?”

Emily continues, now holding up a handheld device. She explains, “This is an electromagnetic radiation tester.”

Advertisement

Holding the device up to a electric socket with nothing plugged in it, Emily asks, “See how it’s really not detecting much?”

She then plugs in a phone charger, with no phone attached to the charger. The device almost immediately starts beeping as its screen turns red with a reading of 161.

She then plugs in a phone as well. The machine registers a reading of around 208. As soon as she unplugs the phone, the device shows a reading of zero.

‘I immediately unplugged my phone’

Many commenters were alarmed by Emily’s message about the prevalence of electromagnetic radiation in their homes.

Advertisement

“Me watching this on my phone which is charging while I’m in bed…” one person wrote.

“I immediately unplugged my phone,” another said.

“Every night me listening to white noise to sleep,” a third commented.

Others wanted her to continue with reading household devices.

Advertisement

“Can you move it away and show how far away it needs to be to stop setting off the alarm?” one asked.

“You should try testing wireless earbuds,” another said.

But numerous viewers pointed out that the supposedly alarming readings on the electromagnetic radiation machine were not necessarily indicative of harmful emissions.

“It’s nothing! It’s NOT RADIATION, it’s an electric field, and a magnetic field that’s radiating! That’s all! Don’t scare people,” one person chastised.

Advertisement

“It’s not ‘wild.’ Electricity induces a magnetic field. That’s all you are showing,” another person explained.

“None of this radiation is ionizing and really won’t harm you,” yet another commenter said, only to be told by the creator that she still wanted to avoid it as much as possible.

Can you use an electromagnetic radiation (EMR) tester at home?

Anyone can use a handheld EMR meter to measure the electromagnetic field (EMF) levels in the home. These devices measure EMFs, which are generated by natural and man-made sources.

Advertisement

However, many of these devices cannot measure high frequency EMFs, and have a low accuracy. Many also have low alarm settings that go off even when exposure levels are not at dangerous levels. For best results, call your local power company to do a reading.

Is it harmful to sleep with your iPhone charging?

It can be a mild risk, which is why Apple has warned against doing so. As AARP writes, “devices, cables and chargers can get warm and cause discomfort or even injury if pressed against the skin for a long period of time.”

Is EMF exposure bad for you?

According to Healthline, the effects of EMF exposure are still being studied. But there are some symptoms that suggest it could affect humans in negative ways. These include sleep disturbances, fatigue, changes in memory, and more.

Advertisement

However, the electromagnetic radiation readings that many of Emily’s commenters are afraid of are not indicative of dangerous radiation being emitted by everyday electric devices. Non-ionizing radiation, like microwaves and visible light, does not have enough energy to affect atoms. This type of radiation typically does not pose a threat to humans.

On the other hand, ionizing radiation, like X-rays and gamma rays, can have the power to affect changes in an atom and create ions. This ability to ionize atoms can cause damage to biological tissue and DNA, leading to potential health risks like cancer or radiation burns.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.