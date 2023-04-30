‘It’s crazy that she’s added all this stuff to my order’: Customer claims she was victim of Instacart shopper scam

An Instacart customer went to TikTok to claim that a shopper tried to scam her by “shopping for herself,” resulting in a $10 tip turning into a $30 tip.

The video comes from creator Monet Bradford, based in Columbia, South Carolina, generating more than 15,300 views since going up on TikTok on Wednesday. In it, she details an Instacart misadventure stemming from an order made to Kroger for groceries.

“So, it seems as though Instacart shoppers now have like this new little scam that they’re doing,” she begins. “So on Sunday, I ordered my groceries from Kroger … I tip $10 for the things that I have.”

After putting the order on her CashApp card, she noted. “It was changed to like $30! Like, what the fuck? I know I only tipped $10. How do you change from $10 to $30?”

The creator went on to allege that the Instacart shopper had bought her own items, remarking, “It’s crazy that she’s added all this stuff to my order. And what she did was the stuff that wasn’t in stock, she did it as a substitution. So I wouldn’t have noticed until I looked at the receipt in full depth that she basically went shopping for herself, a little trip, while she’s doing other Instacart orders.”

Bradford did share in the video that she was able to secure a refund from Kroger, but she also warned her audience, “They’re going a little too savvy with this skim and stuff. Watch out and beware because they’re gonna try to get y’all.”

Commenters weighed in, including an Instacart shopper that registered alarm.

“Wow I do Instacart,” that shopper said. “I would never do something like this! They gonna ruin it for the people who need this gig smh.”

A few people wondered how this could take place as the creator described it, with one saying simply, “You should have been getting notifications about the replacements.”

“I had to call my bank twice after using Instacart,” another complained, “because a separate order was charged 2 different times,” adding that they “stopped using it since.”

One wondered, “What does IC do for this type of situation? Do you get reimbursed?”

Bradford answered, “Since I ordered from Kroger app and they use IC shoppers they were able to look up the original receipt and see what was done & I was reimbursed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Instacart via email.