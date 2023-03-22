‘I cry every time I get a male Instacart shopper’: Instacart customer says shopper canceled her order over a bagel substitute

When a woman attempted to have her Instacart shopper select a replacement for an item that was out of stock, her shopper canceled the order, a situation that is resonating with viewers on TikTok.

In her video, which has drawn over 80,000 views, user Haneih (@hunnyyyrahimi) says she was trying to replace the sesame bagels that her shopper said were out of stock.

“I just ordered groceries on Instacart, and look at this,” she says in the video. “I ordered bagels. I see that he keeps requesting to refund it. I search for different alternatives and I suggested literally any other type of bagel. I suggest like, multiple different types.”

Despite Haneih’s multiple options for substitutes, she says her shopper didn’t understand her request.

“‘Hi my friend, they don’t have any sesame. If they have, I add,'” his message reads.

Haneih adds, “Then I’m so confused because I keep adding different varieties of bagels, it’s not just sesame. I’m like, hi, it says in stock.”

In response to her suggesting that alternatives to the item she wants are still in stock, the Instacart shopper writes, “I know better than where you ser. If you want to teach me my job I can cancel your order.” At the end of her video, she says the Instacart shopper did just that.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart via email regarding the video, as well as to Haneih via TikTok direct message.

Several commenters shared their dissatisfaction with the grocery shopping and delivery service, ranging from inept shoppers to incorrect orders.

“Girl- I wanted sliced peaches… he said there were NONE and suggested lemon mayonnaise instead???????” one commenter wrote.

“Last week I ordered EIGHT items and it took a man 2 hours to find them all,” another said.

“Honestly at this point I stopped using that app,” a third claimed. “I’ve gotten screamed at by the people on the app, money stolen from me, rotten food etc. worst app ev.”