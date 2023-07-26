‘I don’t think she realized that the note was for me and not her sister’: Instacart shopper creates bouquet arrangement for customer who ordered flowers for their sister

An Instacart driver went out of her way to elevate a customer’s gift for her sister, which she shared in a viral TikTok video. Viewers applaud her efforts.

In the clip, Kim (@itspossiblykim) is recording from her car in the midst of fulfilling an Instacart order.

She explains that the order she’s working on is for a customer who lives in California and sent flowers to her sister in Illinois. Kim picked up a bouquet of about two dozen light pink roses for the customer and noticed they left a “really cute” note for her sister.

Unlike certain online orders that will print out a message for the recipient, the note written on Instacart is only for the driver.

“I don’t think she realized that the note actually was for me and not for her sister. Her sister is never going to see it,” Kim says in the video.

Touched by the note, Kim decided to stop by a dollar store to pick up a card and handwrite the note in it for the sister on the receiving end of the gift. “It’s just so sweet.”

Kim ended up finding a card that was specifically about being grateful to have a wonderful sister. She also grabbed a clear vase, a colorful ribbon, and a glittery pink butterfly accessory.

“I’m so extra. I’m such a soft f*cking b*tch,” Kim says.

In the next clip, back in the car, viewers see that Kim made a whole flower arrangement for the occasion. She put the bouquet in the vase, added ribbon and a bow to cover the stems, put the butterfly on the flower wrapper, and had the note tucked into the flowers.

“I think I did a good job. That is f*cking cute,” Kim said.

The video has garnered more than 34,000 views and dozens of comments as of Wednesday morning.

Commenters were pleasantly surprised by the amount of effort Kim put into making the sisterly gesture extra special.

“This was so sweet cause you ain’t even have to go out your way,” the top comment read.

“This is such a sweet selfless act. Thank you for showing us how to be a kind human,” a commenter wrote.

Others said Kim had a talent for flower design.

“You may have to start your own lil flower business honay okay super cute,” a person wrote.

“How do I order flowers for all my family for you to deliver I’d pay like $50 for that dayymmm,” another said.

