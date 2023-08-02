‘I couldn’t believe it. Someone took this for $31’: Instacart shopper catches fellow shopper picking up order of 17 cases of Kirkland water

Instacart shoppers and food delivery workers deal with a lot of random and bizarre requests, but this unique Instacart order has taken the cake. A viral Reddit post is trending showcasing a picture of an Instacart shopper catching a fellow shopper picking up an order of 17 cases of Kirkland water.

The Reddit post has been viewed over 4,700 times and 588 comments.

“Unfortunately I don’t have the screenshot but this order was $31. [To] shop and deliver 15 miles. I told myself no one will ever accept that. Boy was I wrong. A woman took the order,” captioned Reddit creator @Equal_Adeptness_2445.

“…I’ve once delivered something similar to a hospital and they didn’t tip at all nor adjusted the tip after delivery. Instacart paid me $3 for this. I will never let them get me like that again,” commented @Equal_Adeptness_2445.

The Daily Dot reached out to @Equal_Adeptness_2445 via Reddit comment and Instacart via email.

Other Reddit viewers commented on this strange ordeal, sharing what they would do if they were in a similar situation.

“And the smart girl got all the water that won’t fit in her car!!!,” commented one viewer.

“Imagine if it was going to a third-story apartment shit even second story would kill me lol,” shared one viewer.

“I’ve left 5 cases of water at the bottom of a third-story delivery (no elevator). Messaged them to keep their tip and left. I was exhausted and it wasn’t worth it,” expressed another viewer.

It is still unclear if the other Instacart shopper fully completed the order or was able to fit all 17 cases of water in their vehicle.