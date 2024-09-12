An Instacart customer ordered 192 cases of water—the bane of many grocery delivery workers’ existences. A driver couldn’t believe how much the app was paying and what the customer’s tip was for such a large request.

TikToker InstaCartier (@instacartier1) has built a large following on the app by documenting his experiences and insights working as an Instacart driver.

In a recently uploaded TikTok, InstaCartier responds to an Instacart situation encountered by fellow Instacart TikToker XavierShopsFood (@instacart.shopper.xavier).

XavierShopsFood shares that he encountered an Instacart order requesting 192 cases of water be delivered. The large order would pay the driver only $20 but potentially cost the customer over $2,000.

XavierShopsFood calls the situation “diabolical,” questioning why Instacart would even accept this request.

He argues that the customer should be tipping the driver of this order “at least $400. Between 400 and… couple hundred dollars. … It better be higher than $300.”

In TikToker InstaCartiers’ response video, he agrees with TikToker XavierShopsFood’s perspective.

“Diabolical is the right [expletive] word,” he shares.

He explains his frustrations.

“First of all, who can even fit 192 cases in their [expletive] car? That’s crazy. Like, you’re going to need a U-Haul moving truck,” he explains.

He goes on to say, “Beyond that, even if you did have a truck that you can move it… unless you have a forklift, you have to carry each case by hand. You have to load them on there by hand, and you have to unload them by hand.”

He argues that the driver would have to do a lot of manual labor to complete this delivery, yet the consumer only tipped $45.

“I really don’t even know what to make of that,” he shares in response to the $45 tip.

“I’ve never done a stitch video before, but I felt like I needed to stitch this because what the fuck is happening,” he says.

How much should you tip your Instacart driver?

This isn’t the first time Instacart drivers have voiced their frustrations with low tipping.

One driver shared on Reddit, “I saw a 72-item Costco order pop up that was 50ish miles and a $1 tip. Was on the app ALL DAY.”

According to Your Gig Economy, “For most orders above $100, the restaurant standard of 15-25%+ works, and that’s what many customers who value the Instacart shopper’s service tip.”

“You can also try tipping half your item count when ordering from your run-of-the-mill grocery store. So $15 if you have 30 items, $25 if you have 50 items, $30 if you have 60 and so on,” it notes.

Viewers weigh in on the large request

The TikTok has over 4,000 views and over a hundred comments. Many viewers shared their reactions to the large Instacart order.

“I would need at least $500 for that order,” one viewer commented. InstaCartier responded, “I think more at most, I might be able to fit 19 cases in my Prius. which means I’m taking at least 10 trips.”

One viewer even did the math. “192 cases = 4 pallets. It’s 2030 lbs a pallet. You need a flatbed truck to deliver this,” they shared.

“My thing is Instacart knows what kind of vehicle that we have, so why would they think any of that would fit there should be a limit,” one shared.

Another shared, “The store wouldn’t even have 192 cases.”

InstaCartier responded, “Costco, BJ’s or Sam’s club probably would. Can’t speak to any other store though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to InstaCartier via TikTok comment and to Instcart via email. We also reached out to XavierShopsFood.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.