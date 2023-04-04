‘I wasn’t expecting it to be thissss big’: Instacart shopper accepts $150 order. It barely fits in her car

In a now-viral TikTok, an Instacart shopper shows the massive, multi-cart order she unknowingly accepted.
TikTok user Jackie (@creatingpurplejoy) posted the video on March 31. As of April 4, the video received over 1 million views.
In the clip, Jackie says she accepted a $150 Instacart order without looking at what items she would be picking up. She then shows a clip of several pallet carts loaded with bulk snacks and sodas.
The caption reads, “So I got it done in less than 2 hours but I wasn’t expecting it to be thissss big. My car was packed ya’ll.” She also clarified that the customer had multiple people help her unload her car when she made the delivery.
In the comments section, other delivery drivers and shoppers discussed their largest orders.
“I did that to myself one time too it was for 3 orders and one of them had 24 cases of water,” one user wrote.
“I once got a $70 one and it was 50 cases of soda. WORST THING EVER,” another said.
However, some viewers criticized the customer for using a delivery service app for such a large order.
“These people really using Instacart for a delivery service for restaurants and businesses like how lazy can y’all be,” one commenter wrote.
The Daily Dot contacted Jackie and Instacart via email for further information.