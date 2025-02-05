‘And you’re 100% sure?’: Cops pull over Infiniti driver and seize his license plate. There’s just one problem

A police officer confiscated a paper license plate from the back of a man’s Infiniti, suspecting it might be a fake dealer tag. The reason? The temporary tag wasn’t laminated.

Social media user @vq37d posted on TikTok and Instagram on Jan. 28 detailing the encounter with law enforcement. The man, driving his new Infiniti G37, was pulled over by an officer who asked him to step out of the vehicle. Confused, the man complied and began recording the exchange.

The officer told @vq37dj that the license plate shouldn’t be laminated.

“Are you 100% sure that tag is not real?” the man asked. The officer responded, “Oh, 100%…”

However, the officer then noticed the license plate was firmly attached to the vehicle and seemed to second-guess himself. “Umm,” he said before adding, “They don’t laminate temporary tags.”

After the encounter, the man posted the video to social media, expressing his frustration. In the caption, he wrote, “Cops pull me over and take my tag.” The video has since gained over 14.3 million views on TikTok, with more viewers tuning in on Instagram.

Why the confusion about the Infiniti G37’s laminated temporary license plates?

Many car dealerships choose to laminate temporary license plates to protect them from weather conditions like rain or snow. However, some dealers may be unaware that laminating these tags may not be legal in their jurisdiction.

According to Vehiplates, temporary license plates include important details such as the vehicle identification number (VIN), expiration date, and dealership location. Because of this, some jurisdictions in the U.S. have regulations that specifically address how these plates should be displayed. In some areas, temporary license plate lamination is outright banned, while other jurisdictions have restrictions.

Despite this, some car dealers continue to laminate temporary tags as an industry standard. TikTok commenters like @Kenneth Parish voiced their surprise, saying, “We laminate all our paper tags. What (are) they talking about? I work at a dealership.”

Can you really be pulled over for a laminated temporary license plate?

It’s possible @vq37dj received a fine for the laminated plate, but there may be more to the story.

In follow-up videos, commenters speculated that @vq37dj had a history of speed racing. “You post vids of you speed racing but complain when cops mess with you lol,” commented @Camden Dwayne.

Based on the user’s post history, it’s possible the interactions with law enforcement were part of a larger series of events that @vq37dj has yet to fully reveal.

Nevertheless, commenters urged the original poster to consider legal action. @Sammy commented, “Baby, you just won a lawsuit.” Others echoed the sentiment, telling @vq37dj to sue the police department involved.

If the county has no specific guidelines or ordinances regarding the lamination of temporary license plates, @vq37dj might have a case, with some commenters suggesting he could “get that bag,” as @skrrrrrr145 put it.

The Daily Dot reached out to @vq37dj for comment via Instagram.

