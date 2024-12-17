‘Sharing one drink is wild!!!!’: Man feeds family of 6 at In-N-Out with ‘keto menu hack.’ But not everyone’s onboard

Callie and Josh Mileham (@themilehams) have penned several videos highlighting how families can save money while eating out. The Daily Dot has previously covered their visit to an IHOP location where they took advantage of the chain’s unlimited pancakes deal.

Recently, they went viral during a trip to In-N-Out Burger, which has garnered over 46,000 views as of Monday. And while several viewers appreciated their advice, others thought their cheap hack spoiled the experience.

“Feeding our family of 6 at In-N-Out,” the TikToker says as he stands outside a chain location.

Next, his video transitions to him sitting inside the restaurant. “I got a keto menu hack at In-N-Out,” he tells the audience before his clip transitions to him rattling off the order. “Can I get a double protein? No cheese. A double-flying Dutchman, grilled onions, and then can I do a side of lettuce with that?”

The employee behind the counter confirms his order before the dad goes on with his purchase. “Single cheeseburger just meat and cheese. Lettuce on the side as well. Another single meat and cheese. Double animal, another double with just meat and cheese. Two fries and then one drink,” he concludes.

Following this, the video then cuts to the receipt looking at the specifics of his order. Mom gives a recap, going through the particulars of their bill of sale.

“We have two cheeseburgers. A double animal, a double regular. Double protein style, plain Dutchman, two fry, medium drink, and some lettuce. So $36.32, total,” they say.

How’d it come out?

Their video transitions to the family sitting down at the restaurant and enjoying their meal. She highlights how her son customized his meal, sandwiching french fries inside of it.

Next, she shows off her son’s and daughter’s meals before sharing their own with dad eating a “salad.”

The side lettuce he requested has been placed inside a cardboard container. Also, there are two patties, sandwiched with cheese and topped with grilled onions before him.

“He’s making a salad over here,” she says. Afterward, Dad takes the patties and adds them to the lettuce in the container. He says, “Flying Dutchman, plop that right on top. With some spread.”

Keto-N-Out

“If you’re either Keto or gluten-free, this is for you,” the mom says. Dad finally takes a bite of his meal, which he calls, “delicious” as the video comes to an end.

Viewers had varying opinions on the TikTokers’ ordering methodology. There was at least one person who appreciated how Dad decided to turn the patties into a salad.

“I never thought to make a Cheeseburger salad from in n out!” they wrote. “My kids love it, and it’s cheap but I don’t always want a heavy burger.”

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “That salad burger sounds good.”

However, others didn’t seem sold on the idea.

“Sharing one drink is wild!” one said.

It did seem like @themilehams brought a tumbler of water into the restaurant with them. So, if folks wanted to fill up the drink they purchased in a restaurant, they could refill it at the self-serve fountain several times.

One TikToker also didn’t seem sold. “No thanks,” they penned.

While others thought that they didn’t purchase enough food. “Make dumb video, spend lots of money to leave hungry. And all share one soda but ask for water cups….yay cheapo,” they wrote.

Another replied, “Everyone hungry as soon as they get home.”

However, the TikTokers responded, “Don’t know why kids will be hungry when they get home if we all ate normal size portions.”

Fast food prices

Since 2021, the rate of inflation has skyrocketed across numerous industries in the United States. It peaked in the summer of 2022, hitting a 41-year high. And while this rate has slowed down since then, it has still steadily increased since then.

Food prices haven’t been saved from inflation spikes, either. And fast food prices have spiraled upwards at a disproportionately faster rate, for some reason. This means that families have understandably been looking for ways to save at the counter during outings.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Milehams via Instagram direct message and In-N-Out via email for further comment.



