‘Do they always do this?’: Woman goes to In-N-Out on a rainy day. Then she finds out what store does

When it rains, it pours.

Except at In-N-Out. They’re pouring hot chocolate.

One customer of the fast-food restaurant said she was surprised to learn that not only does In-N-Out offer hot chocolate to eligible customers when it rains, but that her location also hands out free chocolate bars.

In a TikTok with over 222,000 views, user @terresamarria says she went through the drive-thru and received a surprise treat with her order.

“I just got In-N-Out and I got a hot chocolate, and do they always do this?” she asks viewers. “I’ve never gotten hot chocolate before, this is my first time.”

She also shows a chocolate bar. “But they freaking gave me a Ghirardelli thing, a Ghirardelli candy bar,” she says. “They said that they’re doing this new thing where they’re giving people candy bars if you get a hot chocolate at In-N-Out…Is it really new or have they always done this?”

Was it on purpose?

When she checked social media to see if other people had similar experiences at their local In-N-Out Burger, she found it was more of a constant thing than a one-off.

“I didn’t even do this on purpose but it’s raining today and I was looking up on TikTok if they give away Ghirardelli every day or whatever, but they said on TikTok that if it’s a rainy day, you can get a free hot chocolate,” she says. “This hot chocolate was not free, but I didn’t remember that that was a thing. Maybe it has to be rainy at the time, because now it’s not raining anymore.”

Does In-N-Out offer free hot chocolate when it rains?

The short answer here is yes.

More specifically, In-N-Out does offer free hot chocolate, made with a Ghirardelli powder mix and water, to children under 12 years old and accompanying adults at some locations when it is raining or snowing.

What about the chocolate bar?

While other customers have taken to social media—such as one Redditor in the r/innout subreddit—to share that they have been given free chocolate bars at In-N-Out, it’s not clear whether this is specific to a location or if it is part of the broader free cocoa policy.

Viewers say it’s not uncommon

Some viewers suggested the chocolate bars could be part of a limited-run promotion.

“The chocolate bar is a promotional thing until they run out,” one commenter wrote. “And kids get free hot chocolate when it’s raining !”

“it’s only while supplies for the chocolate bar and this is only a time thing!” another commenter wrote. “but the free hot chocolate is only for kids under 12.”

“The chocolate is given while supplies lasts to anyone who gets a hot chocolate,” another said. “We just got a random shipment of them to give out.”

Others were surprised to learn that hot chocolate was even an option at the popular burger restaurant.

“I didn’t even know hot chocolate was as an option there lol,” one commenter wrote.

“THEY SELL HOT CHOCOLATE?!” another asked.

“I didn’t even know they had hot chocolate,” one commented.

